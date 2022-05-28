ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share wedding photos

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XBLPe_0ftTL42E00

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still in the afterglow of their wedding. The newlyweds shared a photoshoot of their special day together, looking happy and in love, as always.

RELATED:

Why Caitlyn Jenner and Rob Kardashian weren’t at Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding

Caitlyn Jenner reportedly ‘shocked’ she wasn’t invited to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding

Barker shared a set of images of the two in an elevator, wearing their wedding outfits. “Love in an elevator,” he captioned it. The photos show the two kissing and looking into each other’s eyes.

Kardashian shared a different set of photos, including photos of the two on the altar, right after getting married. She also shared a set of photos of the two sitting together in a car, with Barker holding a bottle of champagne and kissing Kardashian’s feet. One photo shows Barker biting Kardashian’s white garter.

“cheers to forever,” Kardashian captioned the post.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married in Italy, saying “I do” for the third time. The couple rented out an Italian castle called Castello Brown for the occasion, hosting a luxurious event that was attended by the Kardashian family and by other celebrities like Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox . Still, the event was an intimate affair.

Kardashian and Barker first married in Santa Barbara a week before their Italian wedding, in an even smaller event attended by close friends and family. “They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon,” said a source to People Magazine .

Comments / 28

markla
3d ago

Did they get the package deal with coupons for a wedding, honeymoon and divorce. It usually happens in a year. With Hollywood people. It’s like the jack in the box drive through marriage.

Reply(1)
11
Italia 205
1d ago

Kourtney has never looked happier. Scott made her cry all the time. I wish them the best. They had a beautiful wedding in romantic 🇮🇹ITALY🇮🇹. Hope 🙏they last a long time. 👩🏻🇮🇹🌷🌻🌸

Reply
2
Citizen Z
3d ago

Another Klassless Kardashian. Mini white dress and veil 🥴

Reply
17
Related
Page Six

Kourtney Kardashian shows off married initials on bridal corset

Meet the Barkers. No, not Travis Barker’s 2005 reality show co-starring then-wife Shanna Moakler — we’re talking about Kourtney Kardashian taking her new husband’s last name. The Poosh founder changed her moniker to Kourtney Kardashian Barker on Instagram following the couple’s lavish weekend wedding, and also had her married initials stitched into a special corset. Kardashian shared a snap of the white eyelet Dolce & Gabbana style on her Instagram Stories, with “KKB” stitched right under the cup. Kardashian, 43, married Barker, 46, in Italy on Sunday and celebrated with a full weekend’s worth of events. Since the big day, she’s been sharing behind-the-scenes snaps on her Stories, and also shared pics of the lace thigh-highs and black pumps she wore for the couple’s glam-goth reception. The celebration included elaborate outfit changes aplenty, as well as luxurious D&G boat rides for celebrity guests like Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. There were plenty of personalized touches throughout the big day. Kourtney’s tulle veil was hand-embroidered with the Virgin Mary and the words “family loyalty respect,” a nod to her husband’s head tattoo. Nothing says commitment quite like changing your monogram.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney’s wedding draws ‘Schitt’s Creek’ comparisons

These iconic TV matriarchs have more in common than you think. Kris Jenner walked eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker on Sunday wearing a blush Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown covered in sequins and feathers. The look made an impact — so much so that social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the over-the-top dress “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose wore to the premiere of her fictional movie, “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening,” on the hit show. One TikTok user posted a video comparing the two fashionable moms with the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Rob Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Enjoys Daddy-Daughter Lunch With North After Kourtney’s Wedding: Photos

Kanye West, 44, stepped out with his daughter North West, 8, for a lunch date on Wednesday, May 25. The father-daughter duo were pictured leaving celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California, after enjoying a low-key meal together. Ye wore black sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt with the hoodie over his head, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. Kanye’s outfit choice seemed to be his way of trying to go unnoticed in public, but that didn’t work out for the famous rapper.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Kardashian Family#Italian#Castello Brown
E! News

Kim Kardashian Reveals Psalm West's Stunning Emerald Birthday Bling

Watch: Kim Kardashian Throws Psalm West Hulk-Themed 3rd Birthday Party. Now that's a hulk of a necklace. Kim Kardashian shared a photo of the sparkly new chain her son Psalm West received for his third birthday on May 9. The blinged-out b-day gift appeared to feature a string of emeralds with a giant P-shaped pendant.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Richard Gere’s Kids: Meet His 3, Rarely Seen Children

Richard Gere has been in the spotlight for over 50 years. After making his debut in the 1974 film The Lords of Flatbush, the 72-year-old actor quickly rose to fame in a variety of popular movies, like An Officer And A Gentleman, Pretty Woman, and Chicago. Richard has long been celebrated for his acting skills, and he’s even earned a Primetime Emmy nomination in 1994 for his performance in And The Band Played On.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

In a Heartbreaking Instagram Tribute, Lisa Marie Presley Said Son’s Death ‘Shattered’ Her Heart

Click here to read the full article. Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about losing her son Benjamin Keough in a heart-wrenching Instagram post. Keough died by suicide in 2020 and Presley, understandably, has taken some time away from Instagram. “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Presley wrote. “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole.” The singer went on to say that she hasn’t been able...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Kourtney “Hysterically Cried” After Breaking Her $1M Engagement Ring

Once upon a time, when the Kardashians were still on E!, Kim Kardashian cried after losing her diamond earring in the ocean, and Kourtney Kardashian replied, “Kim, there’s people that are dying.” I have a feeling that Kim might be holding that moment over her sister’s head at the moment. During the May 12 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kourtney broke her engagement ring, and her reaction was just as intense as Kim’s. (To be fair, the ring was from Travis Barker, the love of her life, and worth $1 million. Kim’s earring was “only” $75,000.)
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Reveals Relationship Status With Scott Disick After Miami Hangout

Larsa Pippen, 47, has set the record straight regarding her relationship with Scott Disick, 38. After Kim Kardashian‘s former bestie and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex hung out in Miami, Florida on April 20, speculation ran rampant that the two had become something more than just friends. But that’s not the case, at least according to Larsa, who told Page Six on May 5 that she has an “organic friendship” with Scott.
MIAMI, FL
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy