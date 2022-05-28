Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share wedding photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still in the afterglow of their wedding. The newlyweds shared a photoshoot of their special day together, looking happy and in love, as always.

Barker shared a set of images of the two in an elevator, wearing their wedding outfits. “Love in an elevator,” he captioned it. The photos show the two kissing and looking into each other’s eyes.

Kardashian shared a different set of photos, including photos of the two on the altar, right after getting married. She also shared a set of photos of the two sitting together in a car, with Barker holding a bottle of champagne and kissing Kardashian’s feet. One photo shows Barker biting Kardashian’s white garter.

“cheers to forever,” Kardashian captioned the post.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married in Italy, saying “I do” for the third time. The couple rented out an Italian castle called Castello Brown for the occasion, hosting a luxurious event that was attended by the Kardashian family and by other celebrities like Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox . Still, the event was an intimate affair.

Kardashian and Barker first married in Santa Barbara a week before their Italian wedding, in an even smaller event attended by close friends and family. “They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon,” said a source to People Magazine .