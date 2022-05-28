ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Ex-Proud Boys leader to stay jailed until Capitol riot trial

 4 days ago

The former top leader of the Proud Boys will remain jailed while awaiting trial on charges that he conspired with other members of the far-right extremist group to attack the U.S. Capitol and stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory, a federal judge has ruled.

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio poses a danger to the public that cannot be mitigated by home detention and banning him from using social media, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said in an order issued late Friday.

Tarrio, a South Florida resident, has been jailed since his arrest on March 8, a day after his indictment on charges including conspiracy. A federal magistrate in Miami previously ordered his pretrial detention.

Tarrio and other Proud Boys leaders used encrypted channels, social media and other electronic communications to plan and carry out a plot to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and interfere with the congressional certification of the Electoral College vote, according to the indictment.

Tarrio asked Kelly to order his release on bond, but the judge rejected the request. Kelly said the evidence against Tarrio is “very strong” despite Tarrio's argument that authorities essentially do not have “a smoking gun” against him, “perhaps in the form of direct evidence of an order from Tarrio to other Proud Boys to storm the Capitol.”

Tarrio was not in Washington when the insurrection took place. Police had arrested Tarrio in the District of Columbia two days before the riot and charged him with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December 2020. A judge ordered Tarrio to stay out of the nation's capital.

Before he left Washington, Tarrio met with Oath Keepers founder and leader Elmer “Stewart” Rhodes and others in an underground parking garage for approximately 30 minutes, authorities say. Rhodes and several other members or associates of the anti-government Oath Keepers militia group are charged with seditious conspiracy in the Capitol attack.

A documentary filmmaker recorded part of the garage meeting.

"But not much about the substance of the meeting can be gleaned from the clips — at one point, Tarrio and others motion for the filmmaker to stop," Kelly noted in his order.

Tarrio claims to have stepped down as Proud Boys' national chairman.

Five other men linked to the Proud Boys — Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, Charles Donohoe and Dominic Pezzola — were charged in the same March 7 indictment as Tarrio.

Donohoe, 34, of Kernersville, North Carolina, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy and assault charges and has agreed to cooperate in the Justice Department's cases against other Proud Boys members.

Nordean, Biggs, Rehl and Pezzola also remain jailed while awaiting a trial scheduled for August.

Nordean, of Auburn, Washington, was a Proud Boys chapter president. Biggs, of Ormond Beach, Florida, has described himself as a Proud Boys organizer. Rehl was president of the Proud Boys chapter in Philadelphia. The indictment describes Pezzola, of Rochester, New York, as a member of his local Proud Boys chapter.

Tarrio tried to communicate with Nordean and Biggs by telephone while the two men were moving in and out of the Capitol, the indictment says.

Related
In Style

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Got Engaged to Her Longtime Boyfriend, Riley Roberts

United States Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confirmed speculation that she and her longtime partner, Riley Roberts, are engaged. Insider reports that she shared the news on Twitter, noting that the two got engaged last month in Puerto Rico. Though details on exactly how Roberts asked weren't revealed, AOC added that they haven't started planning their ceremony just yet and are "taking some space to savor this time."
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Catholic bishops across US express support for Pelosi Communion ban

Catholic bishops are coming together in support of Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone after he barred House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from receiving Holy Communion in light of her stance on abortion. On Friday, Cordileone issued a letter saying because of Pelosi’s stance on abortion and her recent calls to protect access...
Rolling Stone

Oath Keepers Leaders Are Reportedly Spilling the Goods to Jan. 6 Investigators

Click here to read the full article. Leaders of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers have been cooperating with the FBI, CNN reported on Monday. The bureau has conducted interviews and is in the possession of phones and digital files in which members reveal what communications they had with those close to former President Donald Trump. Kellye SoRelle, a lawyer who works with members of the group yet does not represent any of them in court, told the outlet of several meetings with the FBI in which she has given up phones. “I’ve done interviews. I’ve done everything. I’m helping...
MSNBC

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

The New York Times, citing two people who’d been briefed on the matter, reported Thursday the convening of a federal grand jury that is investigating the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home. It’s easy to understand why this reporting didn’t lead most newscasts that day given the more dramatic story of the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol to subpoena five sitting members of Congress. But that story shouldn’t distract us from the big news that a grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to find out how and why national secrets were packed up in Washington and parked in Palm Beach.
Washington Examiner

Another judge rips Wisconsin 2020 election investigator for destroying records

A judge directed Republicans in the Wisconsin State Assembly not to delete any records in the investigation of the 2020 presidential election in the state. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn expressed disbelief that she had to issue such an order but emphasized it was necessary because the inquiry is being led by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, whose team has said they destroyed unimportant documents.
ABC News

ABC News

