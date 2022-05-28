ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hate-filled suspect threatened to ‘get rid of all you Jews’ in Brooklyn

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

A hate-filled suspect accosted an orthodox Jewish man on a Brooklyn street, threatening to “Get rid of all you Jews,” police said Saturday.

The attack was the latest in a growing trend of anti-Semitic hate crimes erupting in the city.

The 18-year-old victim was on Park Ave. near Spencer St. in Bedford Stuyvesant about 6:15 a.m. on Thursday when the bald suspect walked up to him.

“Am going to get rid of all you Jews,” the stranger muttered as he took a swing at his younger victim, but missed.

Outraged, the suspect shoved his victim to the ground and stormed off.

The victim refused medical attention when police arrived.

The episode is being investigated as a hate crime, police said. The bizarre clash comes as cops face a big increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes across the city this year.

As of May 22, cops were investigating 120 anti-Semitic hate crimes in the five boroughs compared to 66 reported this time in 2021, according to NYPD statistics.

On May 19, a woman was caught on video trying to set fire to a Gramercy Park synagogue, cops said.

Police on Saturday released images of the man involved in Thursday’s attack in the hopes that someone recognizes him.

He is described as black, about 40-years-old, 5-foot-9, about 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Comments / 2

Gwendolyn Jones
4d ago

There are many Americans who are of the opinion that something is drastically wrong, and who is the individual behind these actions. Many Americans feel that if you are not a part of Donald Trump's hate groups, you are a target and are on your way to becoming a victim of some sort of violence. Many Americans are beginning to realize that these hate-filled, evil actions are not only pointed to the Jewish race, but includes Black Americans and other races. These hate filled groups and organizations must be exposed, crushed, and put out of business where they can no harm to innocent citizens, no matter what race you are in.

Reply
2
