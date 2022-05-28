Heat Advisory issued for Palo Duro Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 22:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Hardeman; Wilbarger FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Custer, Dewey, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Hardeman and Wilbarger. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Continued rain development is likely into the overnight hours. Repeated moderate to heavy rainfall, especially across west central, central, and southwest Oklahoma, will lead to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0