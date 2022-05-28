Heat Advisory issued for Palo Duro Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-03 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Residents near burn scars should prepare to take action if heavy rain develops over an area that has been identified as a flash flood risk. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Local emergency services are monitoring the situation and will issue a public statement as conditions warrant. PLAN NOW so you will know what to do in an emergency. Keep informed by listening to local radio and television for statements and possible warnings. Follow the advice of public safety officials. Target Area: Chelan; Douglas; Ferry; Okanogan .Slow moving thunderstorms will develop Thursday afternoon across north-central Washington and continue through Thursday evening. Flash Flooding will be a concern over the Watch area including several burn scars which are particularly vulnerable to debris flows and rock slides. FLASH FLOOD WATCH INCLUDING BURN SCARS REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding and rock slides resulting from excessive rainfall. Areas burned by wildfires the last several years are particularly vulnerable to debris flows and rock slides. * WHERE...Portions of North Central and Northeast Washington, including the following counties, in North Central Washington, Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan. In Northeast Washington, Ferry. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Flash flooding from excessive rain is a possibility anywhere in the watch area, even away from burn scars. However, burn scars, urban areas, and steep terrain are particularly vulnerable to flash flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting thunderstorms capable of locally heavy rainfall over portions of central and north central Washington including steep terrain and burn areas from the last couple of years. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO