ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde Native Matthew McConaughey Visits Hometown In Wake Of Shooting

By Dani Medina
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10x0OY_0ftTK8fl00
Photo: Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey took a trip to his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, to pay his respects to the victims in the deadly school shooting that took place at Robb Elementary School earlier this week.

The Lincoln Lawyer actor was seen with Texas State Representative Tony Gonzales , visiting what appears to be Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District personnel, as seen in a tweet .

"This week was a solemn reminder that evil exists in the world, but we will never let it break us. We’ll unite to be an even more powerful reminder that love never fails & together we can change things. Appreciate Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey helping us heal. #UvaldeUnited," Gonzales said.

On Tuesday (May 24), an 18-year-old opened fire at Robb Elementary School , killing 19 children and two teachers. McConaughey weighed in on the deadliest school shooting in the past decade that happened in his hometown:

"As you all are aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in my home town of Uvalde, Texas. Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us," he wrote in a lengthly note on social media.

He continued, "We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children's issue. This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured."

McConaughey's visit to Uvalde comes a day after Meghan Markle 's surprise visit to the Uvalde County Courthouse memorial. A spokesperson for Markle said she made the visit in a personal capacity as a mother. She wanted to offer her condolences and support in person to the Uvalde community.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

Father, son donate custom coffins for Texas elementary school shooting victims

UVALDE, Texas (WTRF) — Sometimes it’s the little things, the extra effort, that helps to make a tragedy a bit more bearable. Casket-maker Trey Ganem of SoulShine Industries is customizing 20 caskets, including those for 18 children, for the victims of last week’s Texas elementary school shooting, according to BuzzFeed. One child will not have a custom casket, but Ganem told the New York Post that he did not want to elaborate.
UVALDE, TX
NBC News

Investigators reveal new details of Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

As the investigation into the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers continues, authorities are walking back earlier statements that the gunman entered the building through a door that was left propped open by a teacher. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley has the details. June 1, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Lincoln, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CW33

This is the best bakery in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Sweet tooth, everyone has one… well, unless you don’t, but that’s okay. This one is for those with a craving for all things sweet. Mashed has released a new report saying the best bakeries in every state according to online reviews. Because we...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Meghan Markle
spectrumlocalnews.com

Father-son duo donating custom caskets to Uvalde shooting victims

EDNA, Texas — Trey Ganem owns SoulShine Industries in Edna, Texas, where he customizes caskets with his son Billy. The duo are currently preparing custom caskets for the lives lost during the Uvalde elementary school shooting. Spectrum News's Lupe Zapata has their story.
EDNA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Texas State#Uvaldeunited
ntvhoustonnews.com

An angry dinner reception for Ted Cruz in Texas

Benjamin Hernandez confronted Republican Senator Ted Cruz at a restaurant in Houston Friday (May 27) after Tuesday’s fatal shooting of 19 pupils and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, by an 18-year-old gunman equipped with an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle. Cruz said in a speech to the National Rifle Association...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration in Uvalde

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the city of Uvalde following the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24.  The disaster declaration will accelerate all available state and local resources to assist the Uvalde community, according to a press release from the office of the governor. The declaration will also suspend regulations that would prevent or delay necessary action in coping with the aftermath of the shooting. "The community of Uvalde has been left devastated by last week's senseless act of violence at Robb Elementary School and should not have to encounter any difficulty...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 25

Uvalde gun store had a history of selling ammunition to smugglers

UVALDE, Texas — District 19 Texas State Senator, Roland Gutierrez, told the New York Times, that law enforcement informed him Oasis Outback is where the Uvalde killer bought the guns that would kill 19 4th graders and two teachers. The store has had a history of selling ammunition to...
UVALDE, TX
KHOU

Texas law allows arming teachers, so why do few districts do it?

HOUSTON — One idea being talked about again in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde is allowing teachers to arm themselves in the classroom. But it’s already an option here in our state; an option few districts actually take advantage of. Teachers armed with their voices...
TEXAS STATE
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy