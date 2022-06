ORANGE, NJ — As APEX Orange Crossing receives its finishing touches, PEEK Properties has announced leasing is expected to commence at the newly constructed 50-unit Class-A apartment-home property in Orange in the coming weeks. Situated at 276 Reock St. in the city’s town center neighborhood, APEX is the first of three residential phases at the centrally located Orange Crossing.

CITY OF ORANGE, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO