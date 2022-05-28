Francisco Mejia catching for Rays on Saturday

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Angels. Jose Trevino is starting at catcher over Higashioka and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Trevino for 6.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a...
Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Suzuki will start at catcher after Max Stassi was given the night off against left-hander Nestor Cortes. numberFire's models project Suzuki to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays. Grandal was the White Sox's designated hitter and leadoff man in Tuesday's series opener, but he's on the bench Wednesday following four straight starts. Luis Robert is starting at DH and batting cleanup in his first start since returning from the COVID-19 injured list. Jake Burger is batting fifth.
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is not starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Stassi will take a break after Kurt Suzuki was picked as Wednesday's starting catcher. Per Baseball Savant on 58 batted balls this season, Stassi has produced a 15.5% barrel rate and a .364...
Today's contest between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels has been postponed. Today's postponed game will be rescheduled for a doubleheader on Thursday starting at 1:00 PM EST. Per numberFire's models, the New York Yankees currently rank second overall with a 1.6 net efficiency rating while the...
New York Mets outfielder Nick Plummer is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. Plummer homered in each of his first two starts in the majors, but the Mets are holding the lefty hitter out of Tuesday's lineup versus the Nationals' southpaw. Jeff McNeil is moving to left field in place of Plummer and hitting sixth while J.D. Davis enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Carpenter will take a seat after Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks were named Wednesday's starting designated hitter and center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on eight batted balls this season, Carpenter has recorded a...
San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Estrada will start at second base on Tuesday and bat first versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Brandon Crawford moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Estrada for 9.3 FanDuel points...
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mitchell will start in right field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Mitch White and the Dodgers. Jack Suwinski moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Mitchell for 8.0 FanDuel points...
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is not starting in Monday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Happ will sit after Clint Frazier was named Monday's left fielder at home. Per Baseball Savant on 110 batted balls this season, Happ has accounted for a 9.1% barrel rate and a .351 expected weighted on-base average.
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is batting eighth in Monday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Barnhart will take over behind the plate after Eric Haase was rested at home. numberFire's models project Barnhart to score 7.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Alfaro will catch for left-hander Blake Snell on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals. Austin Nola returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Alfaro for 6.3...
San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado has been ejected from Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Machado was ejected following a strikeout in the sixth innings for arguing with the Umpire. Machado will finish Tuesday's game 0-3 with two strikeouts.
San Diego Padres infielder Robinson Cano is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Cano will start at second base on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals. Eric Hosmer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Cano for 9.5 FanDuel...
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Raleigh will catch for right-hander George Kirby on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Bryan Baker and Baltimore. Luis Torrens moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Raleigh for 9.2 FanDuel points on...
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Crawford will move to the bench on Tuesday with Thairo Estrada starting at second base. Estrada will bat first versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Estrada for...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Stuart Fairchild is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Fairchild will start in center field on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Mike Yastrzemski moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Fairchild for 8.2 FanDuel points...
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Moore will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Bryan Baker and Baltimore. Mike Ford moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Moore for 9.6 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Justin Verlander on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Jason Castro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Guerrero will start at first on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Lucas Giolito and Chicago. Santiago Espinal moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Guerrero for 11.4 FanDuel points...
Comments / 0