Environment

Catch it while you can! Pleasure seekers enjoy the sun and 21C heat before unsettled weather arrives ahead of Jubilee weekend

By Stewart Carr For Mailonline, Mark Duell for MailOnline
 4 days ago

The UK is set to bask in sunshine today but cooler, more unsettled weather will take over ahead of the Jubilee weekend, forecasters have said.

With all eyes on the forecast for the four-day bank holiday, the Met Office said that while there is still 'plenty of detail to work out', a showery start could make way for finer, warmer conditions for the celebrations.

The sunny weather enjoyed by many on Friday is set to last until Saturday for most, according to the Met Office.

After a fresh start, the day is expected to be dry with blue skies, and temperatures reaching 21C in southern England.

However, northern Scotland and some English North Sea coastal areas could be hit by showers.

Temperatures will start dropping by the evening and stay subdued on Sunday, as low pressure further east starts to take control, the Met Office said.

Greyer skies and a stronger breeze are in store for much of the UK while there will also be a higher risk of rain for the north and east.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02p3iP_0ftTJ0Zk00
Couples Rodney and Karen Dack and Suely Silva and Stuart Henderson enjoy some drinks outside Stuart's beach hut in Bournemouth, Dorset
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46z42L_0ftTJ0Zk00
 People make the most of the bright sunshine and warm temperatures by heading to the beach in Bournemouth today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUtWN_0ftTJ0Zk00
A group of friends play football as people make the most of the bright sunshine on what has been one of the hottest days of the year so far
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cLTYp_0ftTJ0Zk00
The steps to the beach are busy as holidaymakers and visitors flock to Durdle Door in Dorset to enjoy the spells of scorching hot sunshine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19G12Q_0ftTJ0Zk00
After a fresh start, the day is expected to be dry with blue skies, and temperatures reaching 21C in southern England. However, northern Scotland and some English North Sea coastal areas could be hit by showers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cI79G_0ftTJ0Zk00

That risk will extend to the rest of the UK on Monday and Tuesday, when northerly winds will drag below-average temperatures down further into the low teens.

The unsettled weather, bringing showers and clouds, is set to stick around until at least Wednesday, when temperatures will start creeping up again in the south, the Met Office said.

It could bring heavy showers that may, however, be supplanted by drier weather and 'rather warm' temperatures as a high pressure system moves in.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Bulmer said: 'After a fine day for most on Saturday, and some on Sunday, cooler and more unsettled conditions will be quite widely established by Monday.

'After a cool start to the week, temperatures are expected to return back to around average through the week.

'What we're keeping an eye on for the latter part of the week is how far north this plume of warm air comes. This brings the potential for outbreaks of heavy rain in places.

'There's still a lot to be determined for the Jubilee weekend forecast. On balance, it looks like after a showery start, though still fine in places, high-pressure will attempt to build from the west, bringing more settled and drier weather, at least for some.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pTc5v_0ftTJ0Zk00
Holidaymakers and sunbathers flock to the beach today to enjoy the scorching hot sunshine at the seaside resort of Weymouth in Dorset
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nHw4g_0ftTJ0Zk00
People make the most of the bright sunshine and warm temperatures at the beach in Boscombe near Bournemouth today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MDc2q_0ftTJ0Zk00
Fans arrive for Radio 1's Big Weekend at the War Memorial Park in Coventry this afternoon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ySSaQ_0ftTJ0Zk00
Fans made the most of the hot weather today at the Big Weekend at the War Memorial Park in Coventry
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TXFTC_0ftTJ0Zk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1CdQ_0ftTJ0Zk00
A Covent Garden street performer is applauded in front of the London square's more than 4,000 Jubilee flags hung this week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SqIXp_0ftTJ0Zk00
Bunting makers in Knaresborough, England work hard to prepare the thousands of Union Flags needed for the Jubilee break

With thousands of street parties and outdoor celebrations planned across the country to mark the Queen's 70-year milestone, many will be hoping for a repeat of the sunshine that prevailed during her Diamond Jubilee festivities in 2012.

Yesterday, Britons were pictured hanging Union Flag bunting in town squares across the nation in preparation for a warm weekend to set the tone for next month's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Forecasters predict 'plenty of dry weather with sunny spells' and it will 'feel warm in the sunshine'.

But they added temperatures are only likely to reach the low 20s Celsius at best and nowhere near those recorded on the hottest day of the year so far, when Heathrow Airport reached 27.5C (81.5F) on May 17.

Umbrellas and raincoats also may still come in handy for revellers as there is a chance of 'some more unsettled, showery conditions developing for some parts of the UK'.

Meteorological Office spokesman Richard Miles said: 'The forecast for the Jubilee weekend itself is still subject to quite a bit of uncertainty.

'The warm plume is air on the continent to the South East of the UK and the interaction between that and an area of low pressure moving north from the Bay of Biscay is what could cause the showers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05UWcn_0ftTJ0Zk00
A cascade of more than 4,300 woolly flowers draped from All Saints Church in Middleton Cheney near Banburyyesterday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096Eua_0ftTJ0Zk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02p5Vs_0ftTJ0Zk00
A woman walks past a shop window near Milton Keynes where Union Flag bunting is already showing in force
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h03c5_0ftTJ0Zk00
Church Street in Stony Stratford, Bucks is the site of some of the first bunting put up in advance of the Platinum Jubilee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ITRB_0ftTJ0Zk00
Sunbathers on the beach enjoying the hot sunshine and clear blue skies at the seaside resort of Lyme Regis in Dorset yesterday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6koO_0ftTJ0Zk00
People relax in the spring sunshine at St James's Park in London as the warm weather returns in time for the weekend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r7qcw_0ftTJ0Zk00
A spectacular aerial view of St Ives in Cornwall yesterday, capturing the blue skies and stunning beaches of the resort
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CdU21_0ftTJ0Zk00
The seafront is busy at the resort of Lyme Regis in Dorset as visitors enjoy a walk in the warm sunshine 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gyWva_0ftTJ0Zk00
Crowds of people enjoying in the spring sunshine on London's South Bank as the hot weather returns
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41PVfr_0ftTJ0Zk00
People enjoy something to eat in the spring sunshine at St James's Park in London amid the warm weather
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RfWZw_0ftTJ0Zk00
Crowds of people enjoy the spring sunshine on Westminster Bridge in London as the warm weather returns
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xs9o4_0ftTJ0Zk00
Sunbathers on the beach enjoying the warm weather and clear blue skies at the seaside resort of Lyme Regis 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=415A7Q_0ftTJ0Zk00
Tourists relax in the sun at Parliament Square in central London, with the Churchill statue in the background
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ujTRX_0ftTJ0Zk00
A group of people relax in the spring sunshine at St James's Park in London as the warm weather returns

'It looks as if we might have a West/East split. Our modelling at the moment favours drier conditions in the west, with the east and north receiving the slightly showery weather.

'It's too early for specifics about the temperatures but you would be looking at nowhere being above the very low 20s Celsius (high 60s Fahrenheit).'

The mostly upbeat forecast comes after a northerly airflow is set to bring a string of chilly, cloudy and showery days for the end of May.

