Multiple shot at a bar in east Colorado Springs Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were shot in the parking lot of Babilonia Bar and Grill on the east side of town Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said they responded to the bar after reports of a shooting and found two victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds. There is also evidence a third victim was shot and fled the scene, CSPD said.

Medical aid was rendered on scene and the two victims were taken to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations indicate that at least one suspect fired multiple rounds into the establishment and fled the scene in a car, according to police.

This is not the first shooting to take place at Babilonia this year, back in January two people were injured in a shooting there.

The investigation is ongoing.

