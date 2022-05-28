'It's Morbin Time': The best Morbius team as Jared Leto flop goes viral

2022 has so far been a mixed bag for movies and memes but thankfully one of the year's biggest box office flops has managed to find a new home for itself in the memeverse.

That's right folks, 'It's Morbin Time'.

The Jared Leto vampire film, Morbius , which has a connection to Sony's ongoing attempts to make a franchise out of Spider-Man villains without actually having Spider-Man in any of the movies has been one of the most derided movies of the year to date.

The movie earned just $10 million in its second weekend in cinemas, causing it to have a 74 per cent drop in its opening weekend where it made $39 million. To date, the film has made $163,274,047 worldwide which isn't too bad but hardly what you'd expect from a big superhero film these days.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However, since its calamity at the theatres, Morbius has found a new home for itself in social media, where memes featuring the 'living vampire' Michael Morbius have taken over platforms such as Twitter, Twitch and Discord.

Numerous memes including popular ones like 'It's Morbin Time' and 'Morbheads' have gone viral with some now fearing that the popularity of the meme could convince Sony to make a sequel. Here are some of our favourites.

























































































Amen to that.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.