Stranger Things: Weird Al Yankovich reacts to ‘brave’ reference in season four

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Weird Al Yankovich has reacted to a joke about him in the latest season of Stranger Things .

The hit Netflix sci-fi series returned to screens on Friday (27 May), with the first seven episodes of the fourth season now available to watch.

The first episode of season four introduces new character Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn).

Munson is a senior at Hawkins High where he has befriended Mike, Dustin and Lucas over a mutual love of the roleplaying adventure game Dungeons and Dragons.

In the previous season of Stranger Things , Dustin’s character is seen sporting a Weird Al t-shirt, showing himself to be a fan of the popular parodist Weird Al who was behind hits such as “Eat It” and “Fat”.

This indirect cameo in the series was not lost on the real Weird Al – who began selling the same shirts on his website.

In one scene in season four, Eddie is reminiscing about how the first time that he ever saw Dustin he had been wearing a Weird Al t-shirt. Eddie jokes that the fashion choice was “brave”.

Weird Al has since shared a clip of the moment on Twitter, captioning it: “#Brave #Stranger Things.”

With fans digging into season four, people have been left wondering about the show’s terrifying new antagonist Vecna. Here, you can find out everything about Vecna , his true identity and back story.

Fans of Stranger Things have also been reminded of another Netflix release: last year’s Fear Street trilogy. Here is how the two hits are related .

The Independent

