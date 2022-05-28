ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Warning issued May 28 at 10:42AM CDT until June 04 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS

..The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in...

NWS confirms tornado strikes in Minnesota

(Forada, MN) -- Cleanup continues in the west central Minnesota town of Forada following Monday’s tornado. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the National Weather Service toured the damage Tuesday. The survey team confirmed it was an E-F-2 rated tornado with wind gusts of 120 miles per hour that also produced multiple vortexes and carved at least a half-mile path. Sheriff’s deputies say the American Red Cross conducted a damage assessment on 101 properties and believe 29 are destroyed, 26 withstood major damage, 35 have minor damage and eleven are affected.
FORADA, MN
Storms, tornadoes hit western Minnesota Memorial Day

(Milan MN-) Several parts of Minnesota are cleaning up after severe thunderstorms and tornadoes on Memorial Day. One of the reported tornadoes damaged or destroyed 100 homes along Maple Lake in the Douglas County town of Forada . Authorities in Todd County reported that a twister ripped through Eagle Bend, damaging grain silos and other structures. The National Weather Service also received reports of tornadoes near Trosky, Jasper, Milan, Starbuck and Nelson. Many locations had 70 mile per hour winds, large hail and heavy rain and there was a 90 mile an hour wind reported in Appleton. There are still scattered power outages in Yellow Medicine, Pope and Chippewa Counties and the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office reports some road closures and power poles toppled.
MINNESOTA STATE

