Mayes County, OK

Claremore woman dies in Mayes County crash

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Oklahoma Highway Patrol

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A Claremore woman died in car crash in Mayes County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a vehicle was heading west on the Cherokee Turnpike when the driver left the road and struck a bridge pier near Locust Grove.

The passenger, Susan Blackburn, 60, of Claremore died in the crash, troopers said.

The driver is expected to be okay, troopers reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

KRMG

KRMG

