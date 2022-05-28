ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester ABANDONED after just four races over serious safety concerns after horse Humanitarian slips on bend

By Etienne Fermie
 4 days ago
TODAY'S racing at Chester has been ABANDONED over serious safety concerns.

Three races were completed, before a flashpoint in the fourth prompted the meeting to be called off.

The rest of the day's action at Chester has been cancelled Credit: Sky Sports

Horse Humanitarian slipped on a bend, prompting the end of the meeting.

The incident occurred as Humanitarian was navigating the bend entering the home straight.

Initially a track inspection was called.

Attempts were made to sand the bends on the course, but efforts turned out to be futile.

An official statement read: "Following the stewards inspection of the track and concerns from jockeys regarding the ground, racing has now been abandoned."

Punters online were left fuming with events.

One wrote: "Utter joke. Garbage course."

To which another tried to reason: "It's overpriced, poorly run and up its own a*** but certainly not a garbage course."

Another defended Chester, saying: "World class course. Up there with Beverley and Haydock as the best in the country.

"It’s not called the Roodee for nothing."

Others were unhappy, however, with one frustrated punter writing: "That’s 3 in a few days. Taking the p***."

Another commented: "Absolute farce, good ground racing dying a death, watering to make it soft will soon be the norm!"

Another added: "What a cluster-F!"

