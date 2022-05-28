MVP WAP: Watch Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Learn To Play Football On New Episode Of ‘Cardi Tries’

There’s some pros in this house!

Is there anything Cardi B drafted Megan Thee Stallion can’t do? People reports Cardi drafted her WAP collaborator to play professional football on a new episode of Cardi Tries . Check out the iconic rap duo’s epic entrance to the field at the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice building.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

“Alright guys, today I’m going to learn NFL,” said the 29-year-old mother of two. “Since I have a son, I want to be one of those sports moms that be all involved in the sports activity, and I want to learn all about football today.”

Cardi introduced her fellow rap diva Meg as “the perfect person” to tackle a crash course in football. Thee Stallion, who is known for her athletic dancing and twerktastic performances, felt comfortable on the field despite being a newbie to the sport.

“I’ve never played football, but I do know how to catch. I should’ve worn my real hair for this” the “ Plan B” rapper joked while rocking sparkling blue hair. “I used to dance for the drill team in high school. I used to be up at 6 o’clock every morning on the football field lookin’ at them boys.”

After they suited up in football pads, former Chargers tight end Antonio Gates led them through a series of exercises to test their skills and agility, starting with a 40-yard dash. The sprint had them both a little intimidated, but Cardi had some athletic experience from school, too.

“When I used to be in high school, I used to go to a lot of hooky parties. And the cops used to bust the hooky parties a lot, so I had to run a lot,” Cardi said before impressing Gates with a respectable time 7.93.

Derwin James and Keenan Allen joined the hilarious training session to teach tackling and catching touchdown passes. Cardi used visualization to prepare for the tackling drills. “I’m just going to envision I don’t like this bitch,” she said before charging a dummy about twice her size.

After a few successful drills, the pros tested Cardi and Meg on the most important part of the game: touchdown dances. The Bodak quarterback stopped short of hitting a split, but Meg busted some homegrown moves that showed off her infamous knees. The Houston rapper even taught Allen her viral dance from “Body” for his next touchdown.

“One thing I learned about football is that you really need a really strong teammate, and that’s why I got my teammate right here,” Cardi said about Megan at the end of the episode. “We had so much fun, and I feel way more confident about football. [I’d] love my son to be in it.”

Megan also gained a new appreciation for the sport after the fun, but challenging workout.

“I like catching, I like throwing or whatever, so I’m really glad that Cardi had me out here today — my teammate,” the Grammy winner said. “I have a newfound support for the NFL because I can’t believe y’all out here doing this to y’all self.”

Can we get these two back on the field for a halftime show at the next Super Bowl? Watch the rest of the newest episode of Cardi Tries below.