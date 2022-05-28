ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prophetstown, IL

Garbage Pick Up Delayed One Day

Cover picture for the articleWith the Memorial Day holiday this coming Monday area towns will have their garbage...

Only One Tampico Meeting In June

Submitted by Jamie McIntire, Tampico Utilities Clerk. Due to scheduling conflicts the Village of Tampico will have just one Village Board meeting in June. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 15th at 7PM.
TAMPICO, IL
aroundptown.com

U.S. 30 Clinton Bridge Repairs Thursday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that, weather permitting, repairs on the U.S. 30 Mississippi River bridge (Gateway Bridge) in Whiteside County will begin Thursday, June 2. Work will consist of light fixture repairs and deck patching. Work will begin in the westbound lane starting at 8AM before shifting to...
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
aroundptown.com

Erie UMC Upcoming Events

The Erie United Methodist Church has many opportunities over the Summer months to engage with community members. A bible study will be held each Tuesday at 10AM at the Corner Café on the Erie Triangle. All are welcome. A free community meal will be held once a month during...
ERIE, IL
KWQC

Humane Society of Scott County going ‘breed free’ June 1

QC Chamber’s ‘InternQC’ program looks to ‘attract and retain’ top talent. Some former 'InternQC' interns are now employed at Vibrant Credit Union, John Deere, and Moline Community Schools. Updated: 5 hours ago. The fire happened on Memorial Day. Man arrested in connection to Keokuk bank...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

GALLERY: Storm damage in McDonough County

MC DONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Severe storms ripped through McDonough County, Illinois, late Tuesday night with the National Weather Service issuing a Tornado Warning at 10:00 p.m. that continued for more than an hour. The storm left damage near Industry, Illinois, where trained storm spotters reported a tornado on...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
aroundptown.com

Pancakes & Cars In Lyndon Sunday

The Lyndon Fire Department will hold their annual pancake breakfast this Sunday, June 5th starting at 7:00AM and serving until Noon. The firefighters will be serving fresh pancakes, scrambled eggs, and their famous locally raised whole hog sausage along with coffee, milk, chocolate milk, orange juice, and water. The cost...
LYNDON, IL
voiceofmuscatine.com

NextGen Motors to commemorate Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Join the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry to celebrate the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at NextGen Motors of Muscatine on Friday, June 3rd at noon. NextGen Motors will provide a light lunch, refreshments, and offer door prizes. Celebrating the official launch of the sales department and...
MUSCATINE, IA
Central Illinois Proud

United Citizens of Tazewell County address concerns over wind farms

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The United Citizens of Tazewell County are working together to update plans when it comes to wind turbine projects. They want to make an ordinance that they said features everyone’s interests when constructing new Wind Energy Conversion Systems (WECS). “For better protection for...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Vehicle registration fee to be reduced for seniors

A measure reducing the vehicle registration fee for older Illinoisans was signed into law this month. Grundy County Democratic State Senator Patrick Joyce says the measure will reduce the vehicle registration fee for senior vehicle owners and their spouses from $24 to $10 if they qualify or have been approved for benefits under the Senior Citizens and Persons with Disability Property Tax Relief Act.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
97X

Take a Ride up 84 For The Blessing of the Bikes This Sunday

Abate of Iowa District 21 is hosting their 33rd annual Blessing of the Bikes this Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 1pm in downtown Fulton, Illinois. They'll have Preacher Matt & Preacher Dan say some prayers for our two-wheeled friends that they stay safe this riding season. Why Now?. This is...
FULTON, IL
Illinois' Largest Water Park Opens Next Weekend

It's nearly water park season in Illinois. On June 4, the state's largest waterpark, Raging Waves, will open for the season for its 15th year. The 58-acre Yorkville water park located at 4000 N. Bridge St., includes 32 water slides, a wave pool, three kiddie pool areas, a lazy river, 43 private cabanas, a six-lane mat racing water slide and more, a press release from the park says.
ILLINOIS STATE
Western Iowa Today

Interstate 74 Bridge Finally Complete

(Bettendorf, IA) — After nearly five years and one-point-two billion dollars, the Interstate 74 bridge project between Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline, Illinois is finally complete — with the opening of a bicycle and pedestrian path. George Ryan, the I-74 corridor manager, says the 14-foot-wide path is fully separated from the six lanes of traffic and offers a safe way for cyclists and walkers to cross the Mississippi River. The trail includes an overlook area out over the channel that’s a 10-foot diameter glass oculus that you can stand on and watch the river flow beneath. The path’s opening signals the close of a massive bridge project that first broke ground in July of 2017.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC newborns share ‘zip code’ birthday

Two brand-new Quad Citians made their debuts into the world on the same day as Bettendorf’s ‘Zip Code Day’ celebration. UnityPoint Health – Trinity in Bettendorf is celebrating the births of two babies born on 5/27/22. Their birthdate is the same as Bettendorf’s zip code, 52722.
starvedrock.media

Streator Woman Named In Hate Crime Lawsuit

A Streator woman has made history but it's not something to be proud of. Sixty-seven-year-old Cheryl Hampton and her son 45-year-old Chad Hampton of Victoria, Illinois are defendants in a first-ever hate crime lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. The suit says the mother and son “intentionally used the shameful history of lynching and racism in America to terrorize and instill fear in their next-door neighbor simply because he is Black”.
STREATOR, IL
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Checks for $1,400 going out in July- are you getting one?

Direct payments worth $1,400 will be distributed to thousands in July. In Johnson County, Iowa, 2,596 low and moderate-income residents have applied for the stimulus check. Stimulus: Will Social Security recipients get a $1,400 stimulus check?. Who will get the checks?. Johnson County, Iowa has set aside $2 million from...

