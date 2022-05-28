Walker Hayes Holds Bathroom Jam Sesh With Kids In Adorable Must-See Video

Photo: Getty Images

Walker Hayes enjoyed some family time with his kids on Friday (May 27) night in an unexpected place — the bathroom!

In an adorable video shared on Instagram , the "Fancy Like" singer is seen sitting on his bathroom floor strumming along to his 2021 single "AA" alongside his children, who are singing along. "Way, way down / In Alabama where they love Nick Saban / Tryna write a song the local country station'll play / Hey, I'm just tryna stay out of AA," the Hayes family sang to the tune of their Daddy's guitar and his son on the drums.

Hayes and his wife Laney Beville Hayes have had seven kids together, including one who tragically died in childbirth in 2018 . They have six surviving children — three boys and three girls, Lela, 15; Chapel, 13; Baylor, 11; Beckett, 9; Loxley, 7, and Everly, 5.

The "You Broke Up With Me" is known for giving his fans a glimpse into his family life on social media , where he most recently shared an adorable selfie and a hilarious video of Hayes trying to eat french toast while two of his daughters fool around in the background with their guitars.

Hayes' kids clearly love their dad's music, as seen in a video he shared back in September of all the kiddos in the car singing along to "Fancy Like." You can watch that wholesome video along with the bathroom jam sesh below: