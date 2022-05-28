ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

State suspends in-person visits at juvenile facilities

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice says it is temporarily suspending in-person visits at all secure care facilities due to confirmed COVID-19 cases.

State health officials report 1,279 new cases of COVID in Louisiana with four new deaths and 197 people hospitalized with the virus as of Friday. Those not fully vaccinated account for 65% of the COVID hospitalizations, the Louisiana Department of Health said.

In an effort to slow the spread of the virus, the state said all complexes have been placed on precautionary quarantine effective Thursday, the agency said in a news release.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman indicted in 2020 on accusations of illegally collecting ballots apparently ran a sophisticated operation using her status as a well-known Democratic operative in the border city of San Luis to persuade voters to let her gather and in some cases fill out their ballots, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.
SAN LUIS, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visitations#Ap#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Associated Press

Panel mulls reforms to improve elected official conduct

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii commission formed to improve standards of conduct for elected officials after a bribery scandal rocked the Legislature this year met Wednesday to discuss ethics-related reform proposals. Robert Harris, a panel member who is also the executive director of the Hawaii State Ethics Commission, introduced...
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

2 candidates for Michigan governor lose key ballot ruling

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals kept two Republican candidates off the Aug. 2 primary ballot Wednesday, declaring that election officials suspecting signature fraud had no obligation to examine campaign petitions line by line. The court first ruled against Perry Johnson, a wealthy businessman considered to be...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

New marijuana crime included in Virginia budget proposal

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia legislative leaders are proposing a new criminal misdemeanor in state law for possession of more than four ounces of marijuana in public. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the proposal is included in a new two-year state budget plan, which became publicly available online Sunday evening. The General Assembly will meet Wednesday in special session to consider the budget. The language on marijuana — like much of the budget agreement — followed discussions that were not held in public.
RICHMOND, VA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Police Investigation Unidentified Body Found Near LA 417

Louisiana State Police Investigation Unidentified Body Found Near LA 417. Batchelor – The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted detectives from the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division in Baton Rouge on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 8:30 p.m., in reference to the discovery of human remains in a wooded area near LA 417 in Pointe Coupee Parish. Detectives arrived on the scene and discovered an unidentified deceased female in a decomposed state. Technicians from the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab assisted detectives in processing the scene.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

924K+
Followers
448K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy