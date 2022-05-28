ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Orphaned children of Joe and Irma Garcia comforted at Mass

By CNN Newsource
news4sanantonio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUVALDE, Texas - The Catholic community of Uvalde is wrapping its arms around four children orphaned after the school massacre. Irma...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio mariachis serenade the community of Uvalde

People from all over the country have been traveling to Uvalde, to pay their respects for the 21 victims that lost their lives last Tuesday at Robb Elementary. News 4 spoke to a couple people from out of state, like Missouri and Louisiana. On Wednesday evening, close to 50 mariachi musicians packed town square in Uvalde.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
news4sanantonio.com

Southside ISD collecting donations for Uvalde ISD

SAN ANTONIO – The Southside Independent School District is collecting donations for Uvalde ISD. They are placing the donations on a school bus and will be driving it to Uvalde next week. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on June 2, 3, and 6th at...
news4sanantonio.com

Archbishop García-Siller speaks out about politicians' narrow vision after school shooting

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller says pro-lifers worry about the baby in the womb but kill the 9-year-old child. That works for politicians and politics, people that they say that are pro-life and is so narrow their vision. To be pro-life that we will call in the Catholic church, respect life has to be consistent, which means from the womb conception to natural death and all in between. And that means children, the youth, the sick, the drug addicts, the, married people, the homeless, the people in death row, we have to be consistent. And for the most part, politicians are not consistent and they use the pro-life to promote their base. And it's a very narrow picture to take care of the baby in the womb and to kill it when it's nine years old, how do you what, what is the logic there?"
news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde resident captures audio of apparent radio call of a child saying they'd been shot

UVALDE, Texas - A video has surfaced with audio of an apparent radio call from a child saying they'd been shot during last week's massacre at Robb Elementary School. A resident, who didn't want to be publicly identified, says he captured the audio on Facebook Live last week. They said that the audio came from the radio in a Customs and Border Protection vehicle outside the school.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass#Robb Elementary
news4sanantonio.com

TXU Energy commits $250,000 in support of Uvalde community

IRVING, Texas - TXU Energy announced Wednesday a $250,000 commitment to the community of Uvalde and the organizations working to provide critical aid in the aftermath of the Robb Elementary School shooting. "The entire TXU Energy family grieves alongside the people of Uvalde and fellow Texans in this time of...
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Free Fishing Day in Texas is this Saturday!

KERRVILLE, Texas - Who's ready to go fishing for FREE?. This Saturday, June 4, is Free Fishing Day in Texas! Once a year, Texas Parks and Wildlife allows everyone to fish in any public body of water without a fishing license. It's a great opportunity for people to try fishing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
news4sanantonio.com

Crisis communication: Uvalde tragedy sparking conversations on how information is released

UVALDE - Walk backs, revisions, and changes in the story. The investigation into what really happened at Robb Elementary last week has been plagued with issues. People across the country are demanding answers, but they're getting different stories every few days. For example, investigators originally said a school resource officer...
news4sanantonio.com

Memorial service information for Uvalde School Tragedy victims

UVALDE, Texas - Funeral services began on Monday for two of the 21 people who died inside Robb Elementary last week. Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home is holding a visitation and rosary for Amerie Jo Garza. The visitation runs from noon until 9 p.m. Monday and the Rosary will take place...
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde residents, Texas lawmakers call for Robb Elementary to be rebuilt

UVALDE - A week after the massacre at Robb Elementary, teachers and families are concerned about returning to the building in the fall. Texas lawmakers are now calling for a replacement to be built. People from all over the country are flocking to the memorial at Robb Elementary, paying their...
news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde shooting sparks conversations about Texas gun laws

AUSTIN, Texas — The recent tragedy in Uvalde has sparked conversations about if there should be changes to gun laws in Texas. After last week’s devastating shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers, people are asking what is being done to prevent that situation from happening again? Depending on who you ask, some say gun control reform is needed.
news4sanantonio.com

Guadalupe County Sheriff investigates triple shooting during possible home invasion

MARION, Texas - Three people were shot during a possible home invasion in Guadalupe County. The shooting happened on Tuesday at a home on Zuehl Road near Interstate 10. Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that when deputies arrived they found a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound at her home. A man was also found outside the home with several gunshot wounds. Deputies believe he may be one of the suspects.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Teachers group marches to Sen. Ted Cruz's office in Austin demanding gun reform

AUSTIN, Texas — Members of the American Federation of Teachers are calling on lawmakers to take action following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Tuesday members marched through downtown Austin to Senator Ted Cruz's office. That's where they demanded common-sense gun reform. The Texas chapter of the American Federation...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy