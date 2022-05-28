Orphaned children of Joe and Irma Garcia comforted at Mass

UVALDE, Texas - In an emotional interview, border patrol agent, Jacob Albarado said his wife wrote, "there's an active shooter. Help. Love you." Albarado says he immediately raced from the barbershop to the school. His eight-year-old daughter was also a student there. He says he was allowed to go in...
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - As the community in Uvalde reels from last week's devastating tragedy, we're hearing from teachers all over the country who are trying to cope with the aftermath of another attack on their profession and students they care for. "You never know when a drill is no...
People from all over the country have been traveling to Uvalde, to pay their respects for the 21 victims that lost their lives last Tuesday at Robb Elementary. News 4 spoke to a couple people from out of state, like Missouri and Louisiana. On Wednesday evening, close to 50 mariachi musicians packed town square in Uvalde.
UVALDE, Texas - A floral shop in Cuero is donating their expertise to honor the victims of the school tragedy. The Petal Express has created nearly two-dozen floral arrangements to be placed on the caskets of the children and teachers killed in the shooting. They also created three standing flower...
SAN ANTONIO – The Southside Independent School District is collecting donations for Uvalde ISD. They are placing the donations on a school bus and will be driving it to Uvalde next week. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on June 2, 3, and 6th at...
SAN ANTONIO – “Thank you for your service.” We hear those words all the time, but do we understand the true meaning?. It’s why the Honor Flight takes veterans to Washington, D.C., to see their memorials. News 4 and Fox San Antonio were invited along for...
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller says pro-lifers worry about the baby in the womb but kill the 9-year-old child. That works for politicians and politics, people that they say that are pro-life and is so narrow their vision. To be pro-life that we will call in the Catholic church, respect life has to be consistent, which means from the womb conception to natural death and all in between. And that means children, the youth, the sick, the drug addicts, the, married people, the homeless, the people in death row, we have to be consistent. And for the most part, politicians are not consistent and they use the pro-life to promote their base. And it's a very narrow picture to take care of the baby in the womb and to kill it when it's nine years old, how do you what, what is the logic there?"
UVALDE, Texas - A video has surfaced with audio of an apparent radio call from a child saying they'd been shot during last week's massacre at Robb Elementary School. A resident, who didn't want to be publicly identified, says he captured the audio on Facebook Live last week. They said that the audio came from the radio in a Customs and Border Protection vehicle outside the school.
SAN ANTONIO - SoulShine Industries is making customized caskets for 18 of the 19 children, and for one of two teachers, killed in the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Trey Ganem, the owner of custom casket company SoulShine Industries, announced he is offering his services and time, which...
UVALDE, Texas - Support came pouring in from all over the country. Ride of Tears, an organization that brings awareness to children lost by gun violence began their drive to Uvalde at 8 p.m. last night from Memphis, Tennessee. The Ride of Tears prayed at the memorial site by Robb...
IRVING, Texas - TXU Energy announced Wednesday a $250,000 commitment to the community of Uvalde and the organizations working to provide critical aid in the aftermath of the Robb Elementary School shooting. "The entire TXU Energy family grieves alongside the people of Uvalde and fellow Texans in this time of...
KERRVILLE, Texas - Who's ready to go fishing for FREE?. This Saturday, June 4, is Free Fishing Day in Texas! Once a year, Texas Parks and Wildlife allows everyone to fish in any public body of water without a fishing license. It's a great opportunity for people to try fishing...
UVALDE - Walk backs, revisions, and changes in the story. The investigation into what really happened at Robb Elementary last week has been plagued with issues. People across the country are demanding answers, but they're getting different stories every few days. For example, investigators originally said a school resource officer...
UVALDE, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fundraising campaign for the family of a teacher who died saving students in the Uvalde shooting tops more than $2.5 million. Irma Garcia was shot and killed in the shooting and her husband Joe Garcia died of a heart attack days later. Different family...
UVALDE, Texas - Funeral services began on Monday for two of the 21 people who died inside Robb Elementary last week. Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home is holding a visitation and rosary for Amerie Jo Garza. The visitation runs from noon until 9 p.m. Monday and the Rosary will take place...
After the massacre in Uvalde, Beto O’Rourke is again picking up the mantle of an issue that has been front-and-center in his recent political career — and just as central to Republican attacks against him: gun control. After the 2019 mass shooting at a Walmart in his El...
UVALDE - A week after the massacre at Robb Elementary, teachers and families are concerned about returning to the building in the fall. Texas lawmakers are now calling for a replacement to be built. People from all over the country are flocking to the memorial at Robb Elementary, paying their...
AUSTIN, Texas — The recent tragedy in Uvalde has sparked conversations about if there should be changes to gun laws in Texas. After last week’s devastating shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers, people are asking what is being done to prevent that situation from happening again? Depending on who you ask, some say gun control reform is needed.
MARION, Texas - Three people were shot during a possible home invasion in Guadalupe County. The shooting happened on Tuesday at a home on Zuehl Road near Interstate 10. Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that when deputies arrived they found a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound at her home. A man was also found outside the home with several gunshot wounds. Deputies believe he may be one of the suspects.
AUSTIN, Texas — Members of the American Federation of Teachers are calling on lawmakers to take action following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Tuesday members marched through downtown Austin to Senator Ted Cruz's office. That's where they demanded common-sense gun reform. The Texas chapter of the American Federation...
Comments / 0