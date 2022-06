Jordan Pickford has said he welcomes and "enjoys" the challenge of being pushed for England's No 1 spot by the likes of Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. Ramsdale has established himself as No 1 at the Emirates ahead of Bernd Leno but Pickford has retained the role of England's first-choice goalkeeper, a position he has held almost constantly since he made his debut for the Three Lions in 2017.

