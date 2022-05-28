ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde Police Chief Who Made 'Wrong Call' on Shooting Joining City Council

By Natalie Colarossi
 4 days ago
Peter Arredondo was elected to the Uvalde City Council just three weeks before the mass shooting, after running on a platform of communication and...

KXAN

Texas active shooter training: Officers unwilling to risk lives urged to ‘consider another career’

The eight-hour class, titled, "Active Shooter Response for School-Based Law Enforcement," was put together by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement in 2020. The training became a requirement as part of House Bill 2195. The bill passed the Texas Legislature in 2019, following the school shooting at Santa Fe High School the year before, which killed eight students and two teachers.
#Police#School Shooting#Gun Control#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#The Uvalde City Council#Nbc News
NewsBreak
Public Safety
garlandjournal.com

Greg Abbott, Ted Cruz tell NRA that gun laws didn’t stop Uvalde shooter

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott said America is grieving after the massacre at an Uvalde elementary school, but suggested that no law would have stopped the gunman. The Republican delivered taped remarks to the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston on Friday, just days after a gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
