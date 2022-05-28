ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Lance Storm Thinks Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Fell Victim to WWE’s ‘All or Nothing’ Mentality

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Former WWE Superstar and Producer Lance Storm spoke to Ariel Helwani this week on The Ariel Helwani Show regarding Stephanie McMahon’s recently announced leave of absence from her position as Chief Brand Officer. Below are some highlights of Storm sharing his thoughts on Stephanie...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Title Change on Monday’s WWE RAW

Akira Tozawa is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once more. Two more WWE 24/7 Title changes took place on this week’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW. Former champion Dana Brooke was chased to the ringside area by Akira Tozawa, T-BAR, and others during a MizTV segment with The Miz and The Street Profits. Tamina Snuka ended up fighting Brooke and eventually pinning her with a Samoan Drop to win the title.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

There She Goes: Long Awaited Heel Turn Takes Place At AEW Double Or Nothing

What a twist! There are a lot of ways to present different wrestlers and some of them can involve quite a change. Sometimes these changes are hinted at long in advance but other times you see them come up out of nowhere. Both of them can be equally effective and can open quite a few doors. That was the case this weekend, and now things are are heading in a different direction.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Mcmahon
Person
Hunter
Person
Triple H
Person
Lance Storm
Person
Ariel Helwani
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Returns To Raw For The First Time In Years

Axelmania is running wild again! That would be the verdict of fans who were witness to a Joe Hennig (Curtis Axel) sighting on Monday’s Raw. As seen below, Hennig was among the group of WWE officials who broke up a brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of their grudge match at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell premium live event.
WWE
NME

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson are expecting a child together

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson have announced that they are expecting a child together. The couple first made their relationship public back in February, with Osbourne writing on Instagram: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

Ric Flair's Robe for His Final Match Revealed

Ric Flair's robe has been a signature aspect of his presentation throughout his legendary career, and "The Nature Boy" revealed what his robe for his final pro wrestling match would be during an announcement on Memorial Day. Flair dropped a trailer for the first-ever "Jim Crockett Promotions" action figure, which goes on sale on Friday. The figure has Flair dressed in a white robe with grey trim and purple accents throughout, including flowers and butterflies. Each of the figures will be personally signed by the 16-time world champion.
ComicBook

The Rock's Daughter, Simone Johnson, Responds to Backlash Regarding Her WWE Name

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Simone Johnson, officially confirmed over the weekend that she had picked her WWE Superstar name, Ava Raine. But the announcement didn't come without criticism, as people online started calling out WWE for not giving her a name that indicated she was the daughter of one of the biggest stars in the world or a member of the legendary Anoa'i family tree.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Star Reportedly Arrested Over Domestic Violence Charges

That’s a serious one. There are all kinds of wrestlers in the world and some of them are among the most larger than life characters that you will find in any form of entertainment. Watching them on television can be a lot of fun and you do not know what you might get to see from one week to the next. However, these wrestlers have lives once the cameras turn off as well and now one of them is having a serious issue.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlinginc.com

Michelle McCool Was Questioned By Cops About Murdering The Undertaker

In a classic case of a prank gone too far, Michelle McCool feared the worst when three cops arrived at her home asking her the whereabouts of her husband, The Undertaker. McCool recounted the story on a recent episode of “The Wives of Wrestling Podcast,” a new podcast hosted by the wives of Kurt Angle and Randy Orton, Giovanna and Kim, respectively.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ComicBook

Adam Page Responds to Losing the AEW World Championship to CM Punk

"Hangman" Adam Page's reign as AEW World Champion was brought to an end at 197 days on Sunday night at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. With the referee temporarily knocked out late in the match, Page contemplated using the title belt to bash Punk across the face, but his conscience wouldn't allow him to do so. He once again attempted a Buckshot Lariat, only for Punk to counter it into a GTS and pick up the victory to win AEW's top prize. Page explained in the build-up to the match that he was defending all of AEW from Punk, only to then come up short.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy