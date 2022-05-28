ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Charles Leclerc claims superb Monaco F1 GP pole as Pérez and Sainz collide

By Giles Richards in Monte Carlo
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

Charles Leclerc certainly had the feel for his home streets with some fine touch and judgment to secure pole for the Monaco Grand Prix. He has every chance to see off the curse that has blighted his luck here. Better still for Ferrari’s Monégasque driver, qualifying ended with the track reminding his rivals that it punishes the tiniest of errors, with a two-car crash ending the session and preventing title rival, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, from doing better than fourth on the grid.

Leclerc beat his teammate, Carlos Sainz, into second, with Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez in third but only after the two had gone out on their final hot laps.

Pérez had been pushing hard but lost the rear and flicked into the barrier at Portier. That left him sideways on the track and Sainz could do nothing as he turned into the corner and hit the Red Bull. A red flag was immediately issued ending the session.

Mercedes struggled, with their car a real handful, running stiff suspension and a low ride height on the bumpy circuit. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton are in sixth and eighth.

Qualifying left the seven-time champion once more rueing his ill-fortune. Hamilton has suffered some unlucky safety car calls this year and here he was on a new set of soft tyres and on course to improve his final lap when the session was stopped. Hamilton knows a long slog lies ahead on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aheiL_0ftTFAtF00
Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes struggled in Monaco qualifying. Photograph: Christian Bruna/EPA

“I am hoping that the weather plays up and creates opportunities, it would be nice to have some luck for once,” he said. “I’ve been having that [bad luck] all year. At some stage it’s bound to stop.”

In a race where grid position is all, Pérez’s accident was most costly for his teammate, Verstappen, who was putting in his final lap and also improving when the session was stopped. Starting from fourth with overtaking set to be all but impossible, he faces an afternoon where Leclerc is in position to once more retake the championship lead.

Pérez held his hands up to the error. “The rear tyre was not gripping and I lost it,” he said “It was shame what happened and I feel sorry for Carlos and the rest of the guys but this is Monaco.”

The day, however, belonged to the hometown boy, looking to beat his poor run at Monaco. He has failed to finish any of his races here, two in F2 and three in F1, and with the form he and Ferrari have displayed this is surely his best shot yet.

Leclerc, quick across the weekend, has shown intent from the off. He had gone out early to set the pace on his first hot run in Q3, pushing hard and going quickest with a 1min 11.376sec. He was completely hooked-up, barreling around the chicane and taking immense pace through the swimming pool. It was magnificent, a full two-tenths clear of his teammate, Sainz.

The final runs were set to be dramatic but with 30 seconds remaining, the circuit descended into chaos. Pérez and Sainz were off and moments later Fernando Alonso went straight on into the wall at Mirabeau. The track at its most punishing when drivers know everything is at stake on a Saturday.

Quick Guide

Monaco GP qualifying results

Show

For Leclerc, who was born and grew up in Monaco, it was a moment to savour. “It is very special, I am so incredibly happy,” he said. “It has been a very smooth weekend up until now and that last lap before the red flag was really, really good.”

This is the pole the Monégasque driver wanted, especially after the bitter disappointment he suffered last year. Then he was unable to start from the pole he had claimed, after a crash on his final lap in qualifying inflicted damage to the driveshaft that was only discovered on his way to the grid on Sunday.

The pole is likely to be vital with drivers emphasising that this year more than ever, with bigger, heavier cars, passing is a pipe dream. This is a real chance for Leclerc to wrestle back the championship lead after the last round in Spain where he had to retire and Verstappen took a six-point advantage over his rival.

Quick Guide

How do I sign up for sport breaking news alerts?

Show

Lando Norris was fifth for McLaren. Sebastian Vettel was in ninth for Aston Martin and Alonso and Esteban Ocon in seventh and 10th for Alpine.

AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda clipped the wall at the chicane in Q3 but continued to make it to Q2 and finished in 11th. Valtteri Bottas was in 12th for Alfa Romeo, Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher in 13th and 15th for Haas and Daniel Ricciardo in 14th for McLaren Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi were in 16th and 19th for Williams. Pierre Gasly was 17th for AlphaTauri, Lance Stroll in 18th for Aston Martin and Guanyu Zhou in 20th for Alfa Romeo.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Formula 1: Charles Leclerc told not to criticise Ferrari as ‘he’s screwed up enough himself’

Ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher says Charles Leclerc shouldn’t criticise Ferrari for their mistakes as the star has “screwed up enough himself”.Leclerc was left fuming after the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday as his team told him to pit for new tires before changing their minds. By the time Ferrari told Leclerc that they had reversed their decision, he had already boxed. The moment cost the Monegasque the lead in his home race.“He’s screwed up enough himself, so he should be meek,” Schumacher told Sky Germany. “Things happen. You win together and lose together. So far, the team has done...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Kevin Magnussen
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Yuki Tsunoda
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Esteban Ocon
The Independent

Formula 1: Nico Rosberg believes Sergio Perez has sent a message to Red Bull with Monaco Grand Prix win

Former Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg says Sergio Perez’s Monaco Grand Prix win has sent a message to Red Bull.The Mexican driver, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is racing well this campaign and sealed the victory in Monaco, a week after following team orders in Spain to let teammate Max Verstappen pass him twice.Perez’s performances are exactly what he needs to be showing Red Bull principal Christian Horner, according to Rosberg.“[It’s the] best way to say: ‘Don’t do that with me, guys, I want to fight for the world championship as well here.’ And...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘We are Formula One drivers’: Lewis Hamilton leads criticism of Monaco start

Lewis Hamilton said the start to Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix should not have been delayed because of rain, declaring: “We are Formula One drivers”.The sport’s most famous race was pushed back by nine minutes and then by an additional seven after a downpour.Two laps followed behind the safety car before race director Eduardo Freitas, officiating just his second F1 event, suspended the grand prix.A power outage then knocked out the starting lights, leading to a further 45-minute hold-up, with the seventh round of the campaign eventually starting – albeit behind the safety car – one hour and five minutes later...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bull#Portier#Mercedes
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Ferrari
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

M&S inspired by Deborah James to list bowel cancer symptoms on toilet roll packs

Marks & Spencer will add information about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on its toilet roll packaging in a move inspired by the cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James. The changes, which come into effect from September, are part of the retailer’s partnership with Bowel Cancer UK. M&S will also make a £50,000 donation to the charity which James, who has incurable bowel cancer, represents as a patron.
CANCER
The Guardian

The Guardian

295K+
Followers
74K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy