Russia has forcibly abducted 200,000 Ukrainian children since the start of the war, including some from orphanages and those separated from their families, Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday.“During the 98 days of the Russian invasion, 689 children were injured as a result of the occupiers’ attacks. And these are only those we know about. We do not yet have all the information from the territory that is currently occupied,” Mr Zelensky said last night in comments marking International Children’s day.“The purpose of this criminal policy is not just to steal people but to make those who are deported forget...

EUROPE ・ 36 MINUTES AGO