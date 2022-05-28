Colorado Rockies' call-up RHP Chad Smith for his MLB debut

This is a 2021 photo of Chad Smith of the Colorado Rockies baseball team. This image reflects the Colorado Rockies active roster as of Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 when this image was taken. (Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via AP) Rob Tringali

Chad Smith knew with each good outing, he was inching closer and closer to his goal.

He allowed only four runs in the month of April with the Triple-A Isotopes. Then His stuff only got better in May — he gave up only four hits and no runs in eight appearances.

Finally, on Friday, he got the news: he was heading to the big leagues for his major league debut. Smith was at the Albuquerque airport a few hours later, and arrived at 2 a.m. on Saturday in Washington, D.C. to join the Rockies.

The team selected his contract on Saturday morning, adding him to their roster ahead of their doubleheader against the Nationals. They moved Helcris Olivarez (shoulder strain) to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster, and optioned Ashton Goudeau to clear the spot. Goudeau, though, will remain with the team on Saturday and act as the 27th man in the doubleheader.

"On the second plane it started to feel more like a reality," Smith said. "Talking to Buddy, it really started to sink in."

Smith was selected by the Marlins in the 11th round of the 2016 draft, then traded to the Rockies in 2020 in exchange for Jesus Tinoco. Smith was pitching well last year, and thought he was on his way to a call-up. Then an oblique strain sidelined him, and there was nothing he could do but rest and wait it out.

"I felt that I was close last year," Smith said. "It didn't happen. You have to be patient."

Smith throws a low-90s sinker and slider, and is working on implementing a changeup more into his repertoire. The Rockies' bullpen, which started out so strong to start the season, has sputtered recently. The team needed to make a move to bolster their staff, and Smith, who has a 1.89 ERA and nine saves, seemed like the right fit.

"All the reports that we've gotten form the Albuquerque pitching staff, our player development staff have all been very positive," manager Bud Black said. "He's ready to take on the challenge of being a major league pitcher."

Smith will likely make his debut this weekend, with his wife and parents in attendance. He was able to tell his wife in person last night before he left, and said the moment was overwhelming.

"It was awesome, but it was a lot," Smith said. "Just knowing what they mean to me and how much they helped me get here, it was great."