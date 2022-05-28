ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde Native Matthew McConaughey Visits Hometown In Wake Of Shooting

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey took a trip to his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, to pay his respects to the victims in the deadly school shooting that took place at Robb Elementary School earlier this week.

The Lincoln Lawyer actor was seen with Texas State Representative Tony Gonzales , visiting what appears to be Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District personnel, as seen in a tweet .

"This week was a solemn reminder that evil exists in the world, but we will never let it break us. We’ll unite to be an even more powerful reminder that love never fails & together we can change things. Appreciate Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey helping us heal. #UvaldeUnited," Gonzales said.

On Tuesday (May 24), an 18-year-old opened fire at Robb Elementary School , killing 19 children and two teachers. McConaughey weighed in on the deadliest school shooting in the past decade that happened in his hometown:

"As you all are aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in my home town of Uvalde, Texas. Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us," he wrote in a lengthly note on social media.

He continued, "We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children's issue. This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured."

McConaughey's visit to Uvalde comes a day after Meghan Markle 's surprise visit to the Uvalde County Courthouse memorial. A spokesperson for Markle said she made the visit in a personal capacity as a mother. She wanted to offer her condolences and support in person to the Uvalde community.

Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Uvalde Teacher Closed the Door Gunman Used to Enter School, Lawyer Says

Although a teacher at Robb Elementary School propped open a door the day of the Uvalde, Texas, shooting that left 21 dead, she closed the door before the gunman accessed the school, her lawyer said. Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old who shot and killed 19 students and two teachers and injured 17 others last Tuesday, did enter Robb Elementary through the door the teacher had previously propped open with a rock so she could carry in food from her car. While doing so, the teacher witnessed Ramos crash his truck outside the school, so she rushed back to the building to call 911 to report the crash, said Don Flanary, her San Antonio-based lawyer. After she went back outside while on the phone with 911, someone at the funeral home nearby yelled that Ramos had a gun, so she ran back inside the school and pulled the door closed, believing it would lock automatically, Flanary said. Surveillance video and audio also confirms that the teacher removed the rock propping the door open and closed it behind her, said an unnamed law enforcement official who reviewed the footage. Officials are currently investigating why this door and other doors at the school were not locked the day of the shooting.
UVALDE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Father-son duo donating custom caskets to Uvalde shooting victims

EDNA, Texas — Trey Ganem owns SoulShine Industries in Edna, Texas, where he customizes caskets with his son Billy. The duo are currently preparing custom caskets for the lives lost during the Uvalde elementary school shooting. Spectrum News's Lupe Zapata has their story.
EDNA, TX
