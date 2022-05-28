ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

FOX8 Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Special

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cP5sB_0ftTErVl00

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Welcome to the FOX8 Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Special.

Catch up with great coverage and insights from the entire FOX8 Sports Team and learn about all of the racing traditions and pageantry associated with one of the most anticipated days on the racing calendar.

Watch the next part of the special here on FOX8, Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Also, be sure to watch the Coca-Cola 600 here on FOX8 at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Cars back on track at North Wilkesboro Speedway

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Race cars were back on the track at North Wilkesboro for the first time in more than 10 years. They were there practicing for the upcoming races scheduled at the track in August. Several teams from the SMART Modified tour took to the track to give their cars a shakedown, test […]
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $100,000 after buying $1 ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Shirdana Jordan, of Fayetteville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot in Thursday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Jordan bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize. After required state and federal […]
FOX8 News

Charlotte Motor Speedway announces sellout for Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR is very much still a hot ticket in its Charlotte hub. Charlotte Motor Speedway announced a sellout for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, meaning approximately 100,000 fans are expected to attend NASCAR’s longest race of the season. Grandstand seats sold out earlier this week, and officials announced Saturday that all premium, […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar#Fox8#Coca Cola 600#Fox8 Coca Cola#Wghp#Sports Team#The Coca Cola 600#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX8 News

NC man wins $304,456 jackpot after buying $1 ticket

(WGHP) — Michael Mann, of Aberdeen, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won Wednesday’s jackpot of $304,456, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. He bought his ticket through Online Play on the lottery’s website and matched the numbers on all five balls. Mann claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. […]
ABERDEEN, NC
FOX8 News

High fuel prices hurting Triad moving companies

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — If your summer plans include relocating, prepare to pay up. Moving companies are upping their prices due to the rise in fuel costs. “We’re probably spending just as much money as we’re making in fuel right now,” said Justin Lassiter, Director of Operations for City Transfer and Storage Company in […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WNCT

Charlotte, Greensboro have some of deadliest roads in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Motor vehicle collisions are consistently among the leading causes of death and injury in North Carolina. A fatal collision can occur at any point on the state’s road network, but are there any areas where motorists are at higher risk? More specifically, where are the deadliest places on North Carolina roads? 1Point21 […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Raleigh, North Carolina

If you love a good steak, but don't like cooking, or you simply like to treat yourself to a nice dinner from time to time, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Raleigh, North Carolina. Whether you live in the city or simply come here often, you should definitely try these places next time you are in the area. All of them are great choices for a nice, casual dinner with friends or family, but also amazing restaurants for celebrating a special occasion. Here are our top suggestions, based on what various customers have shared online:
RALEIGH, NC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes 20 Miles North of Charlotte

Early this morning at 2:07am, a 1.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Catawba, NC area, about 20 miles north of Charlotte. According to the USGS, the quake had a specific epicenter of 35.693°N 81.102°W and a depth of 0.3 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte...
WFMY NEWS2

A local rock band is up for a major music award

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Being in a local band is just the start. Getting recognized takes time, talent, and some luck. One local band isn't leaving it up to chance. They are getting out in the local music scene and running with a full head of steam and it is paying off.
FOX8 News

First businesses open in High Point food hall

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The first businesses in High Point’s food hall are now open. It’s the start of creating a culinary destination. The Stock and Grain food hall located on North Elm Street in downtown High Point has been in talks since 2019 About 100 people came to celebrate the opening of the two […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

US-52 crash closes fast lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of US-52 North was closed following a car crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The crash occurred at Milke Marker 110 near Exit 110B for Martin Luther King Jr Drive. The closure began at 3:32 p.m. and lasted until 4:11 p.m. There is no […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy