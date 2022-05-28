San Juan Bautista students learning to save pollinators

Mutsuko “Jackie” Teshima was born on November 11, 1937 in Korea to Yoshio and Saki Kawashima. She grew up in Aomori Japan and was the youngest of six siblings. She attended local schools there and was a star basketball player on her high school team. She met Hubert Teshima when he was in the US Army and was stationed in Japan as an interpreter. They met on a blind date and when he got the chance to see Jackie playing basketball, that was it, he was smitten. They were married on May 14, 1956. She moved to the San Juan valley at 21 years of age and was not able to speak a word of English. This was the first of many challenges she faced. Jackie adapted well. She was outgoing, friendly and ran the household. She was everything he was not thereby forming a lifelong relationship.

