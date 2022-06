The median home price in the Valley's blazing-hot housing market is now an estimated $475,000, according to the Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service. State of play: That kind of money used to get you a lot more house than it does today in the Phoenix metro area, which for decades attracted newcomers from across the country with its affordable housing prices. From February 2021 to February 2022, home prices in Phoenix increased by 32.9%, the S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Index showed. What will $475,000 get you in today's housing market? Axios Phoenix checked the listings and found homes in several parts...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO