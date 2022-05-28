ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Suspect in fatal Greenville pedestrian crash turns himself in

By Jason O. Boyd
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The search was on for the driver believed to be involved in a deadly collision that killed a pedestrian Friday night.

The Greenville Police issued a media release about an incident that happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday. Officers responded to the North Memorial Drive and Airport Road in reference to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found Adolph Sadler III, of Chocowinity, lying in the road. He died of his injuries a short time later.

GPD reports a preliminary investigation shows Sadler was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Memorial Drive while traveling eastbound when he was struck by two vehicles. Only one of the vehicles remained on the scene.

The Greenville Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit was searching for the second vehicle involved. It was believed to be a 2011-2013 red Toyota Corolla. It was last seen leaving the city, turning right onto Staton Road from Memorial Drive.

GPD officials say the driver turned themselves into authorities in Winterville Saturday evening. No further information was released. The investigation is ongoing.

The crash is currently still under investigation. Anyone with information related to the crash or the suspect vehicle is encouraged to call PFC S.T. Venable (252) 329-3550.

