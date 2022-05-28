ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What Victor Oladipo Tweeted After Game 6

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Victor Oladipo sent out a tweet after the Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night.

The Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night (by a score of 111-103) in Massachusetts, and after the game former All-Star Victor Oladipo sent out a tweet.

Oladipo finished his night with nine points and five rebounds, and continues to be a solid force on defensive end.

The former Indiana Hoosier was a two-time NBA All-Star when he played for the Indiana Pacers, but has dealt with several severe injuries since his stardom rose.

However, he is starting to look like himself again, and is looking like one of the best offseason signings of any team (he was signed by the Heat for the minimum).

This summer, he will once again be a free agent, so he is not only helping the Heat in their pursuit of the title, but he is also boosting his stock for when he can sign with any team.

Game 7 will be on Sunday night in Florida.

ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Jimmy Butler Makes His Opinion On Jayson Tatum Very Clear

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals for the first time in more than a decade. In the process, he's earned a massive amount of respect from Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat. After the Celtics' 100-96 win over Miami in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night, Butler was effusive in his praise of Boston's biggest star.
LeBron James Said He Hated The Boston Celtics So Much: "You Put My Mother On The Floor, And If She Were in a Boston Celtics Uniform, I'd Break Her Face."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
Charles Barkley On Why The Warriors Will Lose The NBA Championship: "The Celtics Are Gonna Win The World Championship. Because They Are The Best Team Remaining In The Playoffs Right Now, In My Opinion.”

It's not a secret that Charles Barkley's relationship with the Golden State Warriors fans isn't the best, and he's not bothered by that. The former NBA MVP embraced the role of villain in the Western Conference Finals, rooting for the Dallas Mavericks just to piss off the Dubs Nation. They...
Look: A-Rod's New Girlfriend Enjoyed Game 7 Last Night

A-Rod's latest love interest was enjoying her courtside view of Game 7 down in Miami on Sunday night. On Instagram, the NPC competitor posted a trio of pics from the FTX Arena floor and shared a number of stories with views of the action. Rodriguez and girlfriend Kathryne Padgett have...
Nia Long Trends On Twitter After Husband Ime Udoka Lifts Celtics To Finals

Ime Udoka has accomplished a lot in his first year as head coach of the Boston Celtics. After experiencing chemistry issues to start the year, Udoka helped guide this team to the promised land as they eventually became the second seed in the Eastern Conference. This was huge for the Celtics as they matched up against the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. After sweeping KD and Kyrie, this Celtics team knocked off the Bucks and Heat which has led them to the NBA Finals.
RUMOR: Knicks fans won’t be pleased with latest free agency update on Jalen Brunson, Mavs

After failing to advance to the 2022 NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks are turning their attention to their to-do list for the offseason. Undoubtedly one of the top items on that is the retention of pending free agent guard, Jalen Brunson, who has long gotten the attention of the New York Knicks. However, their prospects of landing Brunson are not looking high at the moment, with the guard rumored to be leading towards a return to the Mavs.
Luke Walton Has Reportedly Landed A New Coaching Job

Former Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton reportedly has a new NBA gig. Walton will be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 42-year-old finished his playing career in Cleveland in 2013. "The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Luke Walton...
