Here's What Victor Oladipo Tweeted After Game 6

The Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night (by a score of 111-103) in Massachusetts, and after the game former All-Star Victor Oladipo sent out a tweet.

Oladipo finished his night with nine points and five rebounds, and continues to be a solid force on defensive end.

The former Indiana Hoosier was a two-time NBA All-Star when he played for the Indiana Pacers, but has dealt with several severe injuries since his stardom rose.

However, he is starting to look like himself again, and is looking like one of the best offseason signings of any team (he was signed by the Heat for the minimum).

This summer, he will once again be a free agent, so he is not only helping the Heat in their pursuit of the title, but he is also boosting his stock for when he can sign with any team.

Game 7 will be on Sunday night in Florida.

