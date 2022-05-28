West Hartford brings back Memorial Day parade

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

https://go.audacy.com/wtic/download

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - The Town of West Hartford is bringing back its Memorial Day parade after two years worth of COVID-19 hiatuses.

Lieutenant General Edward Banta, USMC, will serve as the 2022 Grand Marshal of the Memorial Day Parade and keynote speaker for the Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 30, 2022.

The Memorial Day Parade will commence promptly at 10:00 a.m. at the corner of Woodrow Street and Farmington Avenue. It will end at the Town Hall.

Officials expect the parade to be fun while featuring all five public school marching bands, veterans, civic organizations, town officials, scouts, and sports teams. Midway through the parade, there will be a C-130 military jet fly-over over the parade route.

The ceremonies will also mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the American Legion Hayes-Velhage Post 96 of West Hartford.

Parking in all municipal lots will be free on Monday.