West Hartford, CT

West Hartford brings back Memorial Day parade

By Morgan Cunningham
 4 days ago

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - The Town of West Hartford is bringing back its Memorial Day parade after two years worth of COVID-19 hiatuses.

Lieutenant General Edward Banta, USMC, will serve as the 2022 Grand Marshal of the Memorial Day Parade and keynote speaker for the Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 30, 2022.

The Memorial Day Parade will commence promptly at 10:00 a.m. at the corner of Woodrow Street and Farmington Avenue. It will end at the Town Hall.

Officials expect the parade to be fun while featuring all five public school marching bands, veterans, civic organizations, town officials, scouts, and sports teams. Midway through the parade, there will be a C-130 military jet fly-over over the parade route.

The ceremonies will also mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the American Legion Hayes-Velhage Post 96 of West Hartford.

Parking in all municipal lots will be free on Monday.

Register Citizen

Torrington celebrates Memorial Day with annual parade, ceremonies

TORRINGTON — A big crowd of residents gathered on the sidewalks along South Main and Main streets Monday for the city’s annual Memorial Day parade. Many of this year’s participants were children — from Little League, Boy and Girl Scouts, Torrington cheer, Torrington Middle School, Torrington High School band and football, and Brooker Memorial. All along the route, parents could be heard calling to their kids, clapping and cheering.
Bristol Press

Southington's Italian-American Festival is set to return

SOUTHINGTON – The Italian-American Festival is set to return to a three day event this year, say organizers. The Italian-American Festival is held annually on lower Center Street. The popular event is a celebration of Italian heritage, music and food. It is sponsored by three Italian civic organizations in town – The Sons of Italy, Sorelle d’Italia in America and Southington Unico.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Historic building in Hartford threatened with demolition being offered for $1

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Congregation Beth Israel has put a historic building in Hartford up for sale, as news of its possible demolition makes its rounds. The congregation is selling the Deborah Chapel, which sits in the Beth Israel cemetery in Frog Hollow, for $1, on the condition that the buyer "removes the structure from its current location."
outdoors.org

MDC Reservoir No. 6/Revolutionary War Campsite, West Hartford, (C3C, Easy/Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. About 4.5 mi. Hike around Reservoir No. 6 including side trip through a Revolutionary War Campsite. Try to find the old campsite fire sites (over 100 of them!!) under the leaves? Meet in the rear visitor's parking lot by the green tanks at 9:45 for a prompt 10:00 AM start. Link to map: https://themdc.org/app/uploads/2020/01/Res6TrailsMapWeb_12_2013.pdf. Steady Rain cancels. DIRECTIONS: From the intersection of Rtes. 44 (Albany Ave.)/218 in West Hartford, proceed West on Rte. 44 toward Avon. Turn right into MDC Reservoir No. 6 about 2 miles ahead (GPS Ref: 3024 Albany Ave., West Hartford, CT). Follow Reservoir entrance road all the way beyond reservoir (about 1 mile) and park in the Visitor's parking lot near the green tanks.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven holds wreath-laying ceremony ahead of Memorial Day

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven residents honored fallen soldiers at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park and the World War Memorial flagpole on Sunday, the day before Memorial Day. Families of servicemembers who died at war reflected on the lives of their loved ones. “All families at that time that had loved ones in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Winning $1M CT Lottery Ticket Sold At Enfield Market

A CT Lottery player in Connecticut won't be receiving $10,000 a month for life, but will enjoy entering a new tax bracket after cashing in a winning $1 million ticket. On Tuesday, May 31, a Hartford County resident from Enfield - who chose not to disclose a name - cashed in a winning "Win Up To $10,000 A Month For Life Second Edition" ticket that was sold at the Enfield Market on Weymouth Road.
ENFIELD, CT
WWLP

What is open and closed on Memorial Day

Memorial Day is an American holiday set aside to honor the men and women who served in the Armed Forces with their lives. It also serves as the unofficial kickoff of the summer season and provides a holiday of rest for federal workers and businesses as well.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
newbritainindependent.com

Happening in New Britain May 30th to Jun 5th

New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, May 30, 2022 to Sunday, June 5th include Memorial Day. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, email information on the event to newbritainprogressive@gmail.com. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 5/27/2022. With many changes from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
ctbites.com

Toasted Oat Café Opens 2nd Location: Now in Newington & Canton

In an endless sea of Dunkin Donuts and Starbucks, it’s always refreshing to stop by a local cafe for breakfast and a cup of coffee. Combine with that a charming spot on Main Street and you have a recipe for a quintessential Connecticut morning – and that’s exactly what we found at Toasted OAT Cafe on Main Street in Newington.
WTNH

1 injured in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured in a crash in New Haven Tuesday afternoon. New Haven Assistant Fire Chief Justin McCarthy said one person was trapped in the area of Whalley Avenue and Dayton Street. McCarthy said the person’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening. News 8 will update this story as details become […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Pedal Cruise Party Boat offers fun on CT shoreline

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Just in time for the hot summer days is a chance to cruise the Connecticut shoreline in style and have a whole lot of fun. “This is where you want to be. It’s summer, when you have a group, when you want to party, this is the place,” said Colin Caplan with Pedal Cruise Connecticut.
MILFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

First official fundraiser held for injured motorcyclists

ENFIELD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) -A fundraiser was held in Enfield, Connecticut Sunday for five motorcycle riders, who were seriously injured in a crash last month after a car crossed the double yellow line and swerved into the group of bikers. Two of the riders are from the Chicopee Lodge Moose Riders...
ENFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

Crash Kills 2 Seniors

An 82-year-old New Haven woman and an 83-year-old East Haven woman lost their lives in a car crash Tuesday. Here’s what happened, according to a report by State Trooper Thomas Rochette:. The crash occurred on the Route 82 Connector in Haddam around 3 p.m. Patricia Tucker, 82, who lived...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Rocky Hill bus fire closes lanes on I-91 south

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A bus fire in Rocky Hill closed down I-91 southbound Wednesday morning. According to Connecticut State Police, there is an unoccupied bus fire in the area of Exit 22. The right two lanes are currently closed. No injuries were reported, and police urge drivers to avoid the area. See our […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Luis Mendez, 23, 61 Overhill Ave., New Britain, reckless driving, failure to drive upon right. Courtney Devin Anderson, 56, 140 Wooster St., New Britain, disorderly conduct. Robert Matthew Acosta, 30, 55 Brittany Farms Rd. Apt. 313, New Britain, second-degree breach of peace. Brandon Lamell McCullough, 32, 62 Lawlor St. Flr....
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

2022 Memorial Day weekend events in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Observed on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day is a solemn day of remembrance and mourning for the U.S. military members who have died while serving our country. Take a look below at the Memorial Day weekend events scheduled throughout Connecticut. If you know of other Memorial Day events, […]
Eyewitness News

Several state parks close after being filled to capacity

(WFSB) - A number of state parks closed to new visitors on Monday after their parking lots filled to capacity. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection posted a list to its Twitter feed. The list, as of 3:30 p.m. on Memorial Day, included:. Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury.
GRISWOLD, CT
