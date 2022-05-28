ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's HS roundup: Dover girls tennis advances to Division I semifinals

By Staff Reports
 4 days ago

DOVER – The Dover High School girls tennis team took its first step to reach its second straight Division I state championship on Friday.

The second-seeded Green Wave won five of six singles and swept the doubles for an 8-1 win over No. 7 Pinkerton in a quarterfinal match at Dover High School.

Dover (15-0) will host No. 6 Hanover on Tuesday in a semifinal match. Hanover advanced with a 6-3 win over No. 3 Bedford. The other semifinal featues top-seeded Derryfield and No. 4 Manchester Central.

Taylor Wilson won her No. 1 singles match, 8-0. Tory Vitko won 8-5 at No. 3, Grace Hitchcock won 8-5 at No. 4 and Emilia Ross won 8-1 at No. 5.

Dover’s Joci Faasen was leading her No. 2 singles match, 4-1, when her opponent retired due to heat exhaustion.

Wilson and Faasen won 8-1 at No. 1 doubles, Vitko and Ross won 8-0 at No. 2, and Riya Ramdev and Hitchcock won 8-3 at No. 3.

GIRLS TENNIS

Portsmouth 8

Bishop Brady 1

PORTSMOUTH – Sophia Jundi (No. 1, 8-2), Elisabeth Drakatos (No. 2, 8-1), Caylie Cook (No. 3, 9-8), Molly Mikkonen (No. 4, 8-6) and Hasya Karthik (No. 6, 8-1) all won in singles action for the second-seeded Clippers in a Division II quarterfinal.

Portsmouth will host No. 3 Oyster River in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Jundi and Drakatos won 8-1 at No. 1 doubles, Cook and Mikkonen won 8-5 at No. 2, and Harini Subramanian and Karthik won 8-2 at No. 3.

Oyster River 6

Hollis-Brookline 3

DURHAM - The third-seeded Bobcats received singles wins from Siena Schaier (No. 3, 8-5), Clea Gibson (No. 4, 8-0), Lulu Upham (No. 5, 8-4) and Sofia Karageorgos (No. 6, 8-0) in this Division II quarterfinal.

Oyster River will play at No. 2 Portsmouth on Tuesday in the semifinal round.

Schaier and Maggie Farwell won 8-5 at No. 2 doubles, and Gibson and Karageorgos won 8-1 at No. 3.

Derryfield 9

Winnacunnet 0

MANCHESTER – The eighth-seeded Warriors finished the reason at 9-7 after this Division I quarterfinal loss.

Winnacunnet's Abaynesh O'Connor, at No. 4 singles, came back from 7-2 deficit to put the match in a tiebreaker, ultimately losing 9-8 (7-2).

SOFTBALL

Exeter 4

Concord 3

EXETER – Edy Crawford’s pinch-hit grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning walked off this Division I win for the Blue Hawks.

Exeter and Concord both ended the regular season with records of 17-1. The Blue Hawks will be the top seed in the upcoming Division I tournament.

Mackenzie Ducharme reached on an infield error to start Exeter’s seventh. Emma Plourde and Kristen Bickford followed with singles to load the bases.

Kristen Beebe retired the first 18 batters she faced, taking a perfect game into the seventh where Concord scored three runs on four hits. Beebe struck out 12.

Spaulding 5

Alvirne 2

ROCHESTER – Hailey Strong struck out 12 and allowed four hits over seven innings, leading Spaulding to this Division I win.

Strong, Addison French, and Nevaeh Deal all had two hits and two RBIs for the Red Raiders. Teammate Ky McLaren had two hits and an RBI.

St. Thomas Aquinas 18

Winnasquam 1

DOVER – Abby Gaynor struck out 10 and didn’t allow a hit over five innings in this Division III win for St. Thomas (12-4).

It was Gaynor’s second no-hitter of the season. The freshman also had two hits, including a two-run homer.

Sophie Graziano (three hits, four runs, RBI), Caroline Mollica (two doubles, two runs, RBI), Ava Coffey (two hits, three RBIs, two runs), Jenna Bancroft (two hits, RBI, run), Sophie Nadeau (two hits, two runs, RBI) and Ashleigh von der Linden (two hits, two RBIs, run) led the offense.

Pinkerton 12

Winnacunnet 5

HAMPTON – Maddie Eaton had two hits and Lily Snow had two RBIs for Winnacunnet in this Division I loss.

BASEBALL

Portsmouth 13

Central/West 3

PORTSMOUTH – The Clippers scored five runs in the second inning and added seven in the fourth in this five-inning, Division I win.

Portsmouth (18-1) is the No. 1 seed in the upcoming tournament.

Damon Chase scattered seven hits over 4 1/3 innings, earning his sixth win of the season. Max Lalime had four hits and three RBIs for the Clippers, while Elliot Miles had three hits and Justin Blumenthal and Duncan Cullinane both had two hits.

Pinkerton 6

Winnacunnet 4

DERRY – The Warriors scored all their runs in the second inning in this Division I loss. Pinkerton, which scored three unearned runs, plated the final five runs of the game.

Junior Jake Fredericks had four hits and one RBI for the Warriors, while Ethan Nowak had three hits and Ty Mitchell had two. Owen Bateman, Hunter Chase and Ryan Mooney all had one hit.

Alvirne 1

Spaulding 0

HUDSON – Kaleb O”Connor, Noah Winship and Jack Sullivan each had a hit for Spaulding in this Division I loss.

Conor Bryant took the complete-game loss.

St. Thomas Aquinas 14

Pelham 0

PELHAM - Cam Cunio allowed two hits and struck out three for St. Thomas Aquinas in this Division II win.

Jack Lacouture had four RBIs for the Saints, while Mike Skowron had three and Gage Spagna and Cade Murphy both had two.

BOYS LACROSSE

Portsmouth 16

Oyster River 8

PORTSMOUTH - Mike O’Neil had five goals and one assist for Portsmouth in this Divison II win.

Dom Maldari added four goals and one assist for the Clippers, while Zach Amend (two goals, assist), Keigen Delisle (goal, two assists), Dylan Roelofs (goal, assist), Torin Brewer (goal, assist), Ben Purcell (goal) and Keghan Myers (goal) all contributed.

Marc Parsons led Oyster River with four goals, while Evan Plourde had two goals and one assist. Jake Failla had a goal and two assists, and Sam Guilmette had a goal and one assist.

Portsmouth goalie Finn Mason had 19 saves.

York 22

Lake Region 4

NAPLES, Maine – Jake Anastas tied a school record with 14 points, six goals, eight assists, in this Class B game.

Callen and Clyde Swann combined for five goals, while Roan Spencer had five points, and Matt Leahy had three goals.

Marshwood 17

Noble 4

NORTH BERWICK, Maine - Kevin Cougler had six goals and three assists for Class B Marshwood in this win over Class A Noble.

Aidan Sullivan and Declan Fitzgerald both had three goals and one assist for the Hawks, while Tommy Demeroto had two goals. Teammates Chase Turcotte (goal, assist), Andrew Goodwin (two assists), Quinn Maguire (goal) and Ethan Boyle (goal) all figured in the scoring.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Oyster River 16

John Stark 5

DURHAM – Sophie Royal scored eight goals, including the 100th of her career, leading Oyster River to this Division II win.

Elizabeth Walent had three goals and one assist for the Bobcats, while Mackenzie Cook (two goals), Elsa Pueschel (goal, two assists), Annika Kell (goal) and Shea Sullivan (goal) all contributed.

Oyster River goalies Sydney Haines (five) and Paige Haug (two) combined for seven saves.

Greely 13

York 10

YORK, Maine – Rose Pavuk had four goals and three assists for York in this loss.

Abby Armlin added two goals for the Wildcats, while Clara Pavuk, Grace Clayton, Lindsey Zinkevicz and Anna Doughty all had one.

Clara Pavuk, Sage Works and Doughty all had one assist, and Tia Spenlinhauer had 12 saves.

