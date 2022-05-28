Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Avondale as Queensgate man

Update at 9:45 a.m. May 31: The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has identified the pedestrian killed after being struck by a car as Glenn Scott of Queensgate.

Original report: A 69-year-old man died after a driver struck two pedestrians and fled the scene Friday in Avondale, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers were dispatched to 3400 Reading Road at around 10 p.m. to investigate a fatal injury crash.

Investigators said an unknown car headed north on Reading Road struck two pedestrians crossing east in a marked crosswalk and left the scene before police arrived.

A 31-year-old man sustained serious injuries after being struck by the vehicle, investigators said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A 69-year-old man who was also hit was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, investigators said.

Excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash. Police are still investigating if impairment was also a factor in the crash.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

