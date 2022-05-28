DUMONT — A CSX freight train struck and fatally injured a person on the railroad tracks north of the New Milford Avenue crossing about 10 a.m. Saturday, officials sa.

The Dumont Borough Police responded to the scene and reported the person was fatally injured.

The person's identity was not immediately known.

A CSX spokeswoman said the company is working with local law enforcement as they investigate. She said there were no reported injuries to the crew.

She said they expected the railroad crossing to be closed for "several hours."

Marsha Stoltz is a local reporter for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: stoltz@northjersey.com

Twitter: @marsha_stoltz

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Pedestrian killed by CSX freight train in Dumont