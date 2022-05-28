ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumont, NJ

Pedestrian killed by CSX freight train in Dumont

By Marsha A. Stoltz, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oGX0a_0ftTC25j00

DUMONT — A CSX freight train struck and fatally injured a person on the railroad tracks north of the New Milford Avenue crossing about 10 a.m. Saturday, officials sa.

The Dumont Borough Police responded to the scene and reported the person was fatally injured.

The person's identity was not immediately known.

A CSX spokeswoman said the company is working with local law enforcement as they investigate. She said there were no reported injuries to the crew.

She said they expected the railroad crossing to be closed for "several hours."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07KMkp_0ftTC25j00

Marsha Stoltz is a local reporter for NorthJersey.com.

Email: stoltz@northjersey.com

Twitter: @marsha_stoltz

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Pedestrian killed by CSX freight train in Dumont

ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

