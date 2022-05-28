Tropical Storm Agatha Forms in the Pacific, Development Possible in the Gulf of Mexico

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!. We started mild and muggy this morning with no rain on our radar. Temps are in the 60’s and 70’s for most with some patchy fog around as well. Throughout the day, high temperatures will reach the lower 90’s...
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!. Throughout the day, temperatures will reach the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Starting after lunch, we will see a few showers and storms along the sea breeze starting at the coast and working their way inland throughout the afternoon. Tonight, lows will drop back into the 60’s and 70’s.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As expected, the 2021 Hurricane Season proved to be formidable and had a major impact on the entire Atlantic Basin. Numerous benchmarks were set last year in terms of the number of storms and the total financial costs. The season produced 21 named storms, making it the third-most active season on […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The practice of naming tropical cyclones dates back hundreds of years. In the 1800s, hurricanes were named after Saints, like Hurricane Santa Ana which affected Puerto Rico in 1825. It wasn’t until the early 1950s that the United States began using solely female names to title hurricanes. This naming process continued until 1979. In that year, male and female names were included in the lists for Atlantic Basin storms.
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 2022 Hurricane Season starts June 1 and experts are predicting another above average season of storms. That’s not a reason to worry, but it is a reason to prepare. The WLOX First Alert Storm Team is here to help you do just that. We...
The unofficial kick-off of the summer season turned out to be a busy one for lifeguards. Two people died in water-related accidents and lifeguards stayed busy with dozens of rescues over the long Memorial Day weekend.
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — When hurricanes hit, decisions can be life and death. That’s part of Daphne Fire and Rescue’s message to residents ahead of the 2022 hurricane season. Chaplain Dickey with Daphne Fire and Rescue urges residents to evacuate when necessary. Incoming hurricanes can make it...
The Pensacola Navy League recently announced that a special visitor would be coming to the Emerald Coast during the first weekend in June. America’s Tall Ship, the USCGC Barque Eagle will moor downtown Pensacola at Plaza De Luna from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – From her office at Orange Beach Elementary, Principal Mary Catherine Law points to the south, then points north. “There is water at both ends of this street,” she said. “And they are entirely different bodies of water, one brackish, one more like the Gulf. Our kids can learn so much about the environment right here in this neighborhood.”
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Walk among the dinosaurs as North America’s most popular, can’t-miss dinosaur adventure stomps into the Mobile Convention Center, Aug. 26-28 The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Mobile-area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest opens at the Mobile Convention Center for a limited run Aug. 26-28. Jurassic Quest opens its doors with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — There were thousands of people hitting the beach for the Memorial Day weekend. With more travelers on the road, on the water and wherever else people go, that increases the odds of an emergency. According to a Facebook Post from Destin Fire Rescue Monday night, they had a record-breaking call volume […]
Miss. — Some Mississippi beaches have posted water advisories due to high levels of bacteria this Memorial Day weekend. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has issued warnings for four areas due to bacteria levels in the water. Advisories remain in effect for:. Station 6 — Pass Christian...
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Thousands flocked to Pensacola Beach Monday to enjoy the blue skies with their families as the Memorial Day weekend came to a close. But while locals and tourists soaked up the sun, many at Pensacola Beach said they aren’t losing sight of why they had a three-day weekend. “Absolutely comes […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Memorial Day Weekend crowds have made a mark on Pensacola Beach. Dozens of canopy frames and tents were left overnight Thursday on the beaches ‘reserving’ spots for Friday. Local ordinance says fines can follow leaving personal property on the beach, and local authorities are reviewing the situation. More than 50 […]
NICEVILLE, Fla. – The search is on in Niceville and across the nation for America’s Biggest Cheapskate!. Ollie’s, a retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, today announced its search for “America’s Biggest Cheapskate” to help mark the company’s 40th anniversary. The nationwide...
If you’re a woman who shops, lives, or ventures downtown, you’re likely familiar with Jo Rich Beauty, located at 126 Palafox Place. The modern, sleek, comforting beauty bar specializes in makeup, esthetics, and the empowerment of women from all walks of life. “We believe in enhancing the natural...
It’s the dream of any aviation geek to visit OEM factories for a behind-the-scenes look into the makings of the flying machines. Airbus’s factory tour in Mobile, Alabama is the latest addition to this amazing collection of experiences. I finally got my chance to partake in the tour...
The rain finally moved to our east, and we have seen plenty of sunshine this afternoon. The humidity will continue dropping this afternoon and evening. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 60s, and it will feel nice in the mornings. Low will be in the 60s Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings. Highs each afternoon will be hot in the 80s, but the lower humidity will make it feel not as hot. The holiday weekend will be dry with plenty of sunshine, pleasant mornings and warm to hot afternoons. You’ll need your sunglasses and sunscreen if you’re going to be outdoors this weekend. Enjoy!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Despite all the warnings, one truck managed to make it all the way through the Bankhead Tunnel Tuesday morning. But it didn’t come out the same way it went in. The entire roof of a Ryder truck ripped off with the cargo still inside. ALDOT officials...
