Lester Piggott ‘improving’ in hospital in Switzerland

Lester Piggott is reported to be improving in hospital in Switzerland, with the hope he will return to his home next week.

Winner of the Derby a remarkable nine times, the 86-year-old was, along with Frankel, in the first draft of inductees into the British Champions Series Hall of Fame last year.

Speaking at Haydock Park on Saturday, his daughter Maureen Haggas, who is married to Derby-winning trainer William Haggas, said: “I went to see him earlier in the week and he’s improving, which is good news.

“He’s much better than he was earlier in the week and hopefully he’ll be going home on either Monday or Tuesday.”

Piggott was admitted to intensive care back in 2007 due to a recurrence of a heart problem, but made a swift recovery.

