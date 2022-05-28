Armed robber forces Indian River County store employees into freezer room, still at-large

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Detectives are looking for an armed robber who took cash from a store and ordered employees into a freezer room before he fled Friday afternoon.

The crime was reported at the EZ Food Mart in the 2000 block of U.S. 1 near Highland Drive, just north of the St. Lucie County line. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said the armed robber struck just before 2 p.m.

The man wore shorts, a camouflaged hooded sweatshirt and a mask, detectives said. As of noon Saturday, the suspect remained at-large.

Brandishing a firearm, he threatened to kill the employees and forced them into the freezer room, according to the report.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery can call the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office at 772-569-6700 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-TIPS (8477).

