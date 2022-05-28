Where are they headed? Four likely possibilities for Arkansas’ Regional

No, Arkansas fans, it has not been a dream end to baseball’s regular season and conference tournament week. In fact, it’s been borderline disastrous.

The Razorbacks finished the regular season with a 4-6 record and subsequently went two-and-out in Hoover at the SEC Tournament . This after Arkansas finished third in league play and locked in an NCAA Tournament bid.

The conversation went from the Diamond Hogs’ ability to get nab a national seed – which was always a long shot – to where they will head for the Regional round, most likely as a No. 2 seed.

Generally, the NCAA Tournament selection committee prefers to keep the highest-ranked teams relatively close geographically to their home. If that ends up being the case for Arkansas, expect these four locations to be in consideration, depending, of course, if they, in fact, end up hosting the Regional round.

1. Texas (Austin Regional)

Texas pitcher Pete Hansen (33) throws the ball during the game against Kansas at Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas on May 19, 2022.

A trip to Austin would be worthy of the rivalry between Arkansas and its old Southwest Conference (and future fellow SEC) foe. The Diamond Hogs and Longhorns have played for three consecutive years and if it were to pan out, 2022 would make it four. The last time Arkansas played in the Austin Regional was in 2005. Texas came away with the bid to the Supers.

2. Southern Miss (Hattiesburg Regional)

Southern Mississippi outfielder Carson Paetow (37) runs during an NCAA baseball game against North Alabama on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Arkansas last played Southern Miss in 2018, a 10-2. Before that, they hadn't met since the mid-1990s. The Golden Eagles aren't a lock to host a Regional, but they're close and could very well be a national top-eight seed. A team like Georgia Tech seems more likely to make it here as the No. 2-seed, but depending on how things play out in the next 24 hours, Arkansas is a possibility.

3. Oklahoma State (Stillwater Regional)

Oklahoma State's Jake Thompson (17) scores in the fifth inning during the college baseball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners at O'Brate Stadium at Stillwater, Okla., Friday, April, 8, 2022.

Arkansas is familiar with Stillwater. And as a No. 2-seed. The Razorbacks beat Oral Roberts, the host Cowboys and St. John's to go 3-0 and clinch a College World Series berth, their first since 2012. It would be poetic to repeat such a feat.

4. Georgia Southern (Statesboro Regional)

Georgia Southern player Noah Ledford competes in an NCAA baseball game against Tennessee on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Georgia Southern's hosting possibility is likely contingent on winning the Sun Belt Tournament. Arkansas has never played the Eagles in baseball and another SEC team, Georgia, seems far more likely to land here. Still, it's an off-the-radar possibility that could be intriguing.

