Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Swisher FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of the Panhandle of Texas, including the following county, Swisher. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1016 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of North Central Swisher County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SWISHER COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO