Bernalillo County, NM

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-28 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chaves County Plains, De Baca County, Roosevelt County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-01 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; De Baca County; Roosevelt County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL ROOSEVELT, EAST CENTRAL DE BACA AND NORTHERN CHAVES COUNTIES THROUGH 915 PM MDT At 837 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles south of Taiban, or 27 miles southeast of Fort Sumner, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Roosevelt, east central De Baca and northern Chaves Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 947 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Tulia, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tulia, Happy and Vigo Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SWISHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Randall by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 19:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Randall THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN ARMSTRONG AND NORTHEASTERN RANDALL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Swisher FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of the Panhandle of Texas, including the following county, Swisher. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1016 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of North Central Swisher County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SWISHER COUNTY, TX

