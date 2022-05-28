Heat Advisory issued for Palo Duro Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 01:58:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC039-149-021515- /O.NEW.KOUN.FL.W.0005.220602T0301Z-220603T0658Z/ /CLIO2.2.ER.220602T0055Z.220602T1200Z.220603T0057Z.NO/ 1001 PM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... ...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Washita River near Clinton. * WHEN...From this evening to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Approximately 3 thousand acres of rural lands are covered by depths up to 2 feet... from areas near the mouth of Barnitz Creek... to near Clinton in Custer County... and downstream to near the town of Cloud Chief in Washita County. Depths may be greater at locations where small streams enter the Washita River valley below Clinton. Some farmsteads are flooded and others isolated by water over local roads. Some farm levees may be overtopped. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 20.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 20.0 feet. - Forecast...The Washita River is expected to rise to a crest of 20.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.3 feet on 05/21/1977. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Custer; Washita The National Weather Service in Norman OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Washita River near Clinton affecting Washita and Custer Counties.

CUSTER COUNTY, OK ・ 1 HOUR AGO