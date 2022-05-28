ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heat Advisory issued for Palo Duro Canyon by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-28 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-28 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Susquehanna, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 13:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Susquehanna; Wayne The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 139 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Thompson, or 15 miles south of Deposit, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ararat, Lanesboro, Thompson, Union Dale, Starrucca, Hiawatha, Shehawken, Starlight, Starruca and Pleasant Mount. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN OSCEOLA...DICKINSON AND SOUTHERN JACKSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 800 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for northwestern Iowa...and southwestern Minnesota.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cowley A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL COWLEY COUNTY At 643 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dexter, or 11 miles southeast of Winfield, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation, and many reports of a rotating wall cloud from chasers. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Dexter. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cowley, Harper, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 17:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cowley; Harper; Sumner SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 297 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL KANSAS COWLEY HARPER SUMNER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTHONY, ARKANSAS CITY, ATTICA, HARPER, WELLINGTON, AND WINFIELD.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Becker, Clay, Grant, Otter Tail, Wadena, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 16:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, north central, northwestern and west central Minnesota. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, north central, northwestern and west central Minnesota. Target Area: Becker; Clay; Grant; Otter Tail; Wadena; Wilkin The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Clay County in northwestern Minnesota Western Wadena County in central Minnesota Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Grant County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Wilkin County in west central Minnesota Southern Becker County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 426 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles east of Brushvale to near Melby, moving north at 85 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Rothsay around 430 PM CDT. Battle Lake, Lawndale and Clitherall around 435 PM CDT. Ottertail Lake, Amor and Phelps around 440 PM CDT. Richville, Star Lake and Ottertail around 445 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Dent and Big McDonald Lake. This includes Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 29 and 80. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 11:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Burt; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dakota; Dixon; Dodge; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 292 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANTELOPE BOONE BURT CEDAR COLFAX CUMING DAKOTA DIXON DODGE KNOX MADISON PIERCE PLATTE STANTON THURSTON WAYNE
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Aitkin, Itasca, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Aitkin; Itasca; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Itasca County in north central Minnesota Northwestern Aitkin County in east central Minnesota Southwestern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 636 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hill City, or 19 miles south of Grand Rapids, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Jacobson around 650 PM CDT. Swan River and Warba around 655 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Northwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Northwestern Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 443 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located 7 miles southwest of Murdock, or 17 miles northeast of Montevideo, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Brooten and Sauk Centre. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Daviess, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 23:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Daviess; Henderson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky, including the following areas, in southwest Indiana, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Daviess and Henderson. * WHEN...Until 130 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1019 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Evansville, Henderson, Boonville, Newburgh, Chandler, Rockport, Melody Hill, Dale, Grandview, Eureka, Folsomville, Santa Claus, Chrisney, Tennyson and Gentryville.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Daviess, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Daviess; Henderson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Warrick, western Spencer, east central Vanderburgh, eastern Henderson and Daviess Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1000 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Newburgh to 6 miles northeast of Calhoun. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 948 PM, the Henderson Airport recorded a wind gust of 52 mph. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Masonville around 1015 PM CDT. Boonville and Eureka around 1020 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Knottsville and Grandview. This includes the following highways Interstate 165 between Mile Markers 66 and 70. Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 8. Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 3 and 23. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Collingsworth, Donley, Gray, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 19:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Collingsworth; Donley; Gray; Wheeler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Wheeler, southeastern Gray, northwestern Collingsworth and northeastern Donley Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 934 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Mclean, or 19 miles northeast of Clarendon, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Shamrock, Mclean, Dozier, Lela, Alanreed, Samnorwood and Kellerville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beckham, Greer, Kiowa, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beckham; Greer; Kiowa; Washita A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Washita, northwestern Kiowa, northeastern Greer and southeastern Beckham Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1049 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Retrop, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hobart, Sentinel, Lone Wolf, Rocky and Retrop. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Custer, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 01:58:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC039-149-021515- /O.NEW.KOUN.FL.W.0005.220602T0301Z-220603T0658Z/ /CLIO2.2.ER.220602T0055Z.220602T1200Z.220603T0057Z.NO/ 1001 PM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... ...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Washita River near Clinton. * WHEN...From this evening to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Approximately 3 thousand acres of rural lands are covered by depths up to 2 feet... from areas near the mouth of Barnitz Creek... to near Clinton in Custer County... and downstream to near the town of Cloud Chief in Washita County. Depths may be greater at locations where small streams enter the Washita River valley below Clinton. Some farmsteads are flooded and others isolated by water over local roads. Some farm levees may be overtopped. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 20.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 20.0 feet. - Forecast...The Washita River is expected to rise to a crest of 20.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.3 feet on 05/21/1977. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Custer; Washita The National Weather Service in Norman OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Washita River near Clinton affecting Washita and Custer Counties.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Breckinridge, Hancock, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 23:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Breckinridge; Hancock; Meade A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Perry, northwestern Meade, Hancock and northern Breckinridge Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT/1100 PM CDT/ At 1119 PM EDT/1019 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hawesville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Perry, central Hancock, northwestern Meade and northwestern Breckinridge Counties, including the following locations... Roberta, Mystic, Raymond, Frymire, Skillman, Goering, Gerald, Dodd, Andyville and Tobinsport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chaves County Plains, Roosevelt County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-01 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Roosevelt County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL ROOSEVELT AND EAST CENTRAL CHAVES COUNTIES THROUGH 915 PM MDT At 840 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northwest of Caprock, or 35 miles northwest of Tatum, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Roosevelt and east central Chaves Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Briscoe by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 23:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Briscoe The National Weather Service in Lubbock has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Briscoe County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1102 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.5 inches in 30 minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Caprock Canyon State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.25-0.5 INCHES IN 30 MINUTES
BRISCOE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Concho, Irion, Runnels, Schleicher, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Concho; Irion; Runnels; Schleicher; Tom Green Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Schleicher, Tom Green, southwestern Runnels, northern Concho and southeastern Irion Counties through 1115 PM CDT At 1018 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Orient to Lake Nasworthy to near Sherwood. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include San Angelo, Mertzon, Paint Rock, Christoval, Miles, Lowake, Wall, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Veribest, Knickerbocker, Vancourt, Lake Nasworthy, Tankersley, Harriet, Eola, Rowena, San Angelo State Park, Twin Buttes Reservoir, Sherwood and Mereta. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CONCHO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Renville, Swift, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 16:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central and west central Minnesota. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Renville; Swift; Yellow Medicine The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Yellow Medicine County in west central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Western Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 427 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Watson to 5 miles east of Clarkfield to near Wood Lake, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Maynard around 440 PM CDT. Clara City and Sacred Heart around 445 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Prinsburg, Murdock, Raymond, Kerkhoven and Willmar. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Hardeman, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 22:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Hardeman; Wilbarger FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Custer, Dewey, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Hardeman and Wilbarger. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Continued rain development is likely into the overnight hours. Repeated moderate to heavy rainfall, especially across west central, central, and southwest Oklahoma, will lead to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Collingsworth, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Collingsworth; Wheeler The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Wheeler County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Collingsworth County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 953 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Lela, or 12 miles west of Shamrock, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Shamrock, Lutie, Twitty, Dozier, Lela, Samnorwood and Kellerville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, TX

