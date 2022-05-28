Man Utd ‘ready to make £50m Ruben Neves bid’, United ‘to ask Chelsea about Kante availability’ – transfer news latest

MANCHESTER UNITED are on the verge of making a new bid for Ruben Neves, SunSport can reveal.

The Wolves man is set to choose between United and Barcelona this summer with the West Midlands club already having a replacement lined up.

Erik ten Hag is also said to be interested in signing N'Golo Kante if Chelsea choose to make the World Cup winner available.

Kante, 31, has just a year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

United are also said to be in talks to sign Christopher Nkunku, and are reported to have Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres lined up.

SUN BINGO GET £50 BONUS & 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

Stay up to date with all the latest from Old Trafford...

Garner wanted by Leicester

Man Utd youth star James Garner is wanted by Leicester City, after a successful spell at Nottingham Forest this campaign.

The 21-year-old's future hangs in the balance with new manager Erik ten Hag undecided about the talent.

According to reports, he will assess the player in preseason to decide if he wants to keep him.

That has alerted Brendan Rodgers, who is keen to bolster his midfield ahead of next season.

Southampton are also said to be waiting in the wings.

Focus on youth

Erik ten Hag has been lauded by Head of Academy by Nick Cox, after his appointment.

Speaking on the Man Utd website, Cox revealed: "It's great that we've recruited a manager who has a proven commitment to developing young players, and comes from a club which has a very similar emphasis on youth."

According to reports, ten Hag will be given a £120million war chest to improve his squad.

He will also be looking to promote from within, especially given the FA Youth Cup final win this season.

De Jong boost

Man Utd could have the opportunity to sign Frenkie de Jong with Barcelona targeting Carlos Soler, according to reports.

Erik ten Hag is plotting a squad rebuild this summer and De Jong is said to be one of his transfer targets.

Barcelona could sell the Dutchman due to a need to raise money, with Soler a potential replacement according to Sport.

Barca reportedly believe Soler could be a top player in the future and he could be available for a cut-price as he is entering the final year of his contract.

Barnes disses Ronaldo

Liverpool legend John Barnes has pointed the finger at Cristiano Ronaldo for the "disharmony" in the Man Utd dressing room.

"He causes disunity and disharmony," he said at a William Hill event via the Daily Mirror.

When the ball does not come to him, he throws his hands up in the air, that’s a great example, isn’t it? The harmony at Manchester United is a problem and who causes that disharmony?

"He walks around as though ‘it’s the rest of them, I’m doing my job’. That’s not what a leader does - that’s what someone who does it for himself does."

Utd miss out on Johnstone

Crystal Palace are reportedly set to beat Manchester United and Tottenham in the race to sign goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

The Evening Standard claim that the West Brom stopper, who's contract expires this summer, is in advanced talks with the Eagles.

Johnstone, 29, has been capped by England three times and was keen on a move back to the Premier League after spending last year in the Championship.

Man Utd were considering a move for Johnstone to play second fiddle to David De Gea due to Dean Henderson supposedly heading to Newcastle.

Neville speaks on McClaren

Gary Neville has backed Steve McClaren to be successful as a coach at Man United.

Neville told the club's website: "I think Ten Hag comes as a successful coach, a coach that’s won, a coach that’s got belief and knows how to build an idea.

"I think he does need someone alongside him on the side of the pitch that can tell him about different stadiums, referees, different things that happen culturally in England around matches.

"Steve McClaren’s got vast experience, not just at Manchester United but obviously in English football."

Just give us a Koul

Barcelona have reportedly put Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly at the top of their defensive wishlist.

Koulibaly is yet to sign a new contract with Napoli despite the club’s best efforts.

And the Serie A side are willing to sell the centre-back to avoid letting him go for free next summer, according to Sport.

Napoli will take £25m for Koulibaly, a price that could prompt Barca to make a swoop for him, the report added.

Man United are also keeping tabs on Koulibaly.

Diallo set for United return

Man United ace Amad Diallo is set to return to Old Trafford this summer.

He has been on loan with Rangers since January, but his time at the Ibrox won't extend beyond the summer.

Diallo wished the club farewell on social media, and said: "Thanks guys it was a pleasure to be part of your beautiful trip…wish you all the best.

Lingard gets fit before exit

Jesse Lingard is hard at work in the gym ahead of his Manchester United exit this summer.

The 29-year-old worked up a sweat as he pumped weights in anticipation of his next move.

There is interest in his services both from the Premier League and abroad.

In the meantime Lingard is making sure he keeps himself in tip-top shape ahead of his next move.

He promised fans he is "overly focused" as he ponders his next destination.

Christian Eriksen snubbed Man United

Christian Eriksen snubbed Manchester United over a promise made to Tottenham owner Daniel Levy in 2017, according to reports.

The Daily Mail claimed the Dane’s agent Martin Schoots passed on the vow that he would not join another London club out of respect to Spurs.

And Eriksen, now 30, apparently extended his promise to all English clubs when United’s interest came out.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hoping to secure an £80million deal for the playmaker but failed to land his man.

Kante set to leave for cut-price

Chelsea are set to let N’Golo Kante leave for a cut-price fee this summer amid interest from Man United, reports claim.

His contract is up at the end of next season, and Blues boss Thomas Tuchel wants to switch up his midfield, The Athletic reported.

And he’s willing to let Kante go for a reduced fee to do so, the report added.

More from Arnold

Arnold believes that Erik ten Hag is an example of United's commitment to progress.

He said: "The appointment of Erik ten Hag was the most visible example of that action, and the most important.

"We're pleased to have got that done early and we can't wait for Erik to get started.

"Success won't be achieved overnight but we are determined to get there, and we will be relentless in our efforts to achieve it.

"I would very much hope that all fans within Old Trafford approach next season with renewed optimism and confidence as we look forward to a fresh start under Erik ten Hag."

CEO assesses United’s season

Richard Arnold has reassured Manchester United fans that the club will bounce back after a terrible season.

When speaking at a supporters forum, he said: “Everyone at the club, from the owners down, accepts that performances this season have been well below what we expect.

“Suffice to say, we are not happy with where we are in terms of performance on the pitch.

“We are taking decisive action to improve things and there is huge commitment and passion across the club to return to where we think we belong – challenging for, and winning, titles.”

Mane reveals Man United links

Sadio Mane has revealed how close he came to agreeing a move to Manchester United before Jurgen Klopp convinced him to join Liverpool instead.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Mane said: “I was really close to going to Manchester United.

“I had the contract there. I had it all agreed. It was all ready, but instead I thought, ‘No, I want to go to Liverpool’.

“I was convinced to go with Klopp’s project.”

Taking the Mkhi

Inter Milan are on the brink of signing ex-Man United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Roma.

Mkhitaryan joined Roma from Arsenal in 2020.

But now he’s set to join Inter in a deal worth £2.9m over two years, according to Football Italia.

However, Roma are still hoping they can retain him next season, the report adds.

Pau choice for Ten Hag

Man United have reportedly consulted new Erik ten Hag on the possibility of signing Pau Torres.

ccording to The Manchester Evening News, Old Trafford bosses have internally discussed the Spaniard with Ten Hag as a transfer target.

It is claimed Torres, 25, was shortlisted as a defensive option last year but the club turned to Raphael Varane, 29, from Real Madrid instead.

Torres has a release clause in his current contract, believed to be around £50m, after he penned an extension until 2024 three years ago.

Ron was the best

Edinson Cavani reckons Cristiano Ronaldo was Man United's best player last season.

And David De Gea was just behind the Portuguese attacker in Cavani's eyes.

Cavani said: "I think that, apart from having a short period when he wasn’t getting on the scoresheet, which can happen when you are a striker, Cristiano was probably our one player who showed the most consistency.

"After him comes David [De Gea], as he has also been one of the most consistent performers in the squad, so together, they have been the most consistent and best players in the squad from our season this time around.”

One final push for Neves

Man United are on the verge of making a final move for Wolves ace Ruben Neves, JORDAN DAVIES WRITES.

United have been tracking Neves, 25, with a view to buying for the past 12 months, first through ex-boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last summer.

The Red Devils then saw a £35m January move turned away, and SunSport understands they are looking to go again in the next couple of weeks with new boss Erik ten Hag a big fan.

However, Barcelona are also in the running, and could snatch Neves away from Old Trafford with the lure of the Champions League a big pull.

Neves’ contract runs out in 2024, but has stalled on negotiating an extension.

Kan it happen?

Man United are considering a transfer approach for N'Golo Kante.

United boss Erik ten Hag wants to add some steel to the team's midfield, and reckons Kante's the man for the job, according to The Guardian.

Kante has a year left on his contract and United wonder if Chelsea are willing to let him leave this summer.

However, the Red Devils will face resistance from Blues boss Thomas Tuchel as it's unlikely he'll be willing Kante leave without a fight, the report adds.

Raphina transfer battle heats up

Arsenal have joined the transfer race for Leeds star Raphina.

Man United and Chelsea are already tracking the Brazilian playmaker.

But now the Gunners have entered the fray for Raphina, who Leeds won’t sell for less than £64m, Football London reported.

Good morning Man Utd fans

Manchester United officials have consulted new boss Erik ten Hag about the possibility of signing Villarreal’s Pau Torres, according to reports.

The Spanish international has been a long-term target for the Red Devils.

Torres could even take his No4 shirt, should Phil Jones leave the club.

United are prepared to listen to offers for three defenders as Ten Hag begins work on his back line.

Reports claim that the Red Devils will part with Jones, Eric Bailly and Alex Tuanzebe if they receive suitable offers.

Man Utd bosses have drawn up a shortlist of goalkeepers to potentially bring in as back-up for David de Gea.

The Red Devils require a new reserve stopper after Lee Grant announced his retirement from playing yesterday while current number two, Dean Henderson, is expected to move on.

Reports say that both Newcastle’s Karl Darlow and Watford’s Daniel Bachmann are currently being considered.

A return to Old Trafford for Sam Johnstone had been on the agenda, but the England goalkeeper now looks destined to join Crystal Palace.

Red Devil McShane retires

Former Manchester United defender Paul McShane has officially retired from playing to pursue a career in coaching, writes Giacomo Pisa.

The 36-year-old has spent the last season unusually playing with the Under-23s, while also coaching various age groups within the academy.

McShane made six appearances for the U23s in the campaign just gone, despite his age.

He is set to stay at United in a coaching capacity in the Professional Development Phase at the academy, which covers the U18s to U23s.

McShane won 33 caps for the Republic of Ireland across the course of his career, but failed to ever make a senior appearance for the Red Devils.

He did however enjoy spells with the likes of Hull City, Reading, West Brom and Brighton.

McShane most recently played for League Two outfit Rochdale before joining United U23s last summer.

Arsenal and United interested in Villa wonderkid Chukwuemeka

Barcelona have reportedly entered the race to sign Aston Villa starlet Carney Chukwuemeka with Arsenal also keen on the midfielder.

The 18-year-old has been linked with a summer exit away from the Midlands with his contract at Villa Park to expire in 2023.

Chukwuemeka was linked with the likes of Manchester United, City and Liverpool last season, with Bayern Munich and Juventus also keen.

And fellow European sides Monaco, PSV Eindhoven and RB Leipzig have also been claimed to be keen on prising him away from England.

And following a breakthrough campaign which has seen him feature in 12 Premier League games, clubs are keen to test Villa’s resolve of the player.

It was claimed in March how Mikel Arteta had eyed up the Young Lions ace as a possible replacement for Granit Xhaka should the Swiss star depart.

Reports stated how the Gunners have sent scouts to watch the youngster in action numerous times this term.

And according to Sport, the North London outfit remain interested in the teenager ahead of a possible swoop.

Red Devils to reshape defence

Manchester United are prepared to listen to offers for three defenders as Erik ten Hag begins work on his back line.

The MEN report that the Red Devils will part with Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Alex Tuanzebe if they receive suitable offers.

Ivory Coast international Bailly arrived in 2016 for £30m, but only made four appearances in the Premier League last season.

Jones, meanwhile, has been blighted by injuries in recent years, and only has a year remaining on his contract; Tuanzebe has spent much of the past two campaigns out on loan without success.

Ten Hag consulted on Torres transfer as shirt number looms

Manchester United officials have consulted new boss Erik ten Hag about the possibility of signing Villarreal’s Pau Torres, according to the MEN.

The Spanish international has been a long-term target for the Red Devils, and was first considered during Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s time in the hot seat.

Torres could even take his No4 shirt, should Phil Jones leave the club.

The recruitment department at Old Trafford have continued to monitor Torres’ situation, and now seem set to make a move – but only if Ten Hag gives the deal the green light.