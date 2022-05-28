ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEASON TO REMEMBER: Bats heated up this past spring for BHS Bruins

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
(Note: This is the second part of a wrap-up story on Bartlesville High baseball season.)

Truth was, pitching and defense carried most the load this past spring for the Bartlesville High Bruin baseball squads.

The Bruins (25-14) recorded 22-0 mark when allowing three-or-fewer runs — and a 3-14 showing when giving up four-or-more runs.

But, Bartlesville still boasted some talented sticks on offense and some quick wheels on the bases.

Seven Bruin regulars ripped the ‘hide at .300-plus batting clip.

Nik Johnson topped the list at .379 (39-of-103), including two homers and 22 RBIs.

Eric Olenberger roughed up opposing pitchers by pounding a .369 average (45-of-122). He launched eight doubles, a homer and drove in a team-high 41 runs.

Luke Fox followed with a .364 showing (44-of-121), with 21 RBI’s and 40 runs scored. He struck out only 10 times in 141 plate appearances.

Zeb Henry zapped enemy hurlers at a .339 clip (42-of-152). He ripped nine doubles, one triple and one homer, drove in 15 runs and scored a team-high 46 runs.

Bradee Rigdon led in extra base hits (14), with seven doubles, four triples and three homers. He batted .321 and drove in 31 runs.

Mason Moody mashed the ball for .320 (33-of-103), with six doubles, three dingers and 29 RBIs.

Aiden Silva carved out a .308 average (20–of-65), with seven doubles and 20 RBIs.

Harrison Clark finished just below .300 (.296, 34-of-115) and hammered 13 extra base hits (10 doubles, one triple and two homers). He plated 33 runs.

Brendan Asher also just missed out on a .300 season (.297, 27-of-91). He accounted for 18 RBIs.

