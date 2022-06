Every public school district in Oregon last year was given the option to ban guns from their properties, but most have declined to do so. Since a change to Oregon law in September, only 13% of the state’s public school districts have opted to close an exemption that allows holders of a concealed handgun license to carry weapons onto public property where possessing a gun would otherwise be a felony, OPB reported.

