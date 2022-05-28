Civil rights activists remember Woolworth’s lunch counter sit in
Saturday marks the 59th anniversary of when Tougaloo College students and faculty staged a sit-in...blackchronicle.com
The counter sit-ins we're so important to bringing Social Activist like Ella Jo Baker into important work across the spectrum of important Civil Rights Issues. Thank you for your courage.
