A judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed by the Natrona County Republican Party against the state GOP. Laramie County Judge Peter Froelicher ruled that Natrona County had no existing grounds to complain because the party had since adopted bylaws that make the complaint moot. Froelicher chose to delay ruling on the matter until after the State GOP convention took place in early May.

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 11 HOURS AGO