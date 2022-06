Boston Police responded to the intersection of Barry and Hamilton streets on a report of gunfire around 9:40 p.m. No victims, but at least two cars hit with bullets. One resident of the area says there was a large brawl going on when at least five shots were fired. Everybody dived or ran for cover in yards and on porches and two cars sped away, he says.

