UNC baseball vs. Notre Dame baseball: Live score updates from ACC Tournament semifinals

By Adam Smith, Times-News
 4 days ago
What’s next from the North Carolina baseball team’s starting pitchers in the ACC Tournament?

Whoever coach Scott Forbes sends to the mound when the eighth-seeded Tar Heels (36-19) faces fourth-seeded Notre Dame (35-13) in Saturday’s semifinal round in Charlotte will have a high bar to meet.

Brandon Schaeffer delivered a complete-game shutout during UNC’s 10-0 domination of No. 1 seed Virginia Tech on Friday night to close the pool play portion of the tournament. On Tuesday, Max Carlson opened the tournament with a strong outing that helped North Carolina hammer Clemson 9-2.

Game time is 1 p.m. Sophomore lefty Will Sandy gets the starting assignment for the Tar Heels. The North Carolina-Notre Dame winner plays the NC State-Pittsburgh semifinal winner in Sunday’s final.

Saturday’s semifinals will be televised on ACC Network, with Sunday’s championship game broadcast on ESPN2. Additionally, all tournament games are airing on Sirius XM ACC Radio channel 371 and can be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

UNC baseball vs. Notre Dame baseball: Live score updates from the 2022 ACC Tournament semifinals

