Tropical Storm Agatha Could Be A Hurricane By Monday

On Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center has pinpointed an area of possible tropical development in the Gulf.

The chance of tropical development is low at 20%.

In the eastern north Pacific, the first named storm of their season has formed, according to the NHC.

A tropical depression developed Friday night, then it strengthened into Tropical Storm Agatha early Saturday morning.

Agatha is expected to strengthen into a Cat 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 100 mph before making landfall on the southern coast of Mexico early Monday.

From there, it will travel across Mexico and weaken.

The storm is expected to exit Mexico into the Bay of Campeche as either a weak tropical depression or as a disorganized cluster of storms.

However, those remnants could potentially reorganize once over warm Gulf waters.

We will update this story as the storm passes Mexico.

